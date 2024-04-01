24 Black Twitter Tweets That Are So Funny, You'll Be Holding In Chuckles During Your Monday Meetings
1. Happy April, folks! It's a brand new month, but Black Twitter remains the funniest corner of the internet!
Heads up yall. Mercury putting her micro braids in tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zfjoCWpI5T— 𝙇𝙚𝙛𝙩-𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙨™️ (@fluffyblkboy) March 31, 2024
I scoured my timeline to find the funniest Black tweets, so enjoy this week's list. Now, let's get into it!
2.
Who tf put steak in the Easter eggs pic.twitter.com/9W94ujZ8Nz— Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) April 1, 2024
3.
they talmbout Easter ain’t been the same since Payless shut down😂😂😂😂😂— Arizona Braid Specialist (@d0mianolove) March 31, 2024
4.
Grandma talking bout some “there’s some pepper in the cabinet” 😒 pic.twitter.com/PHjjp3U9pX— Myles. 🧸 (@SluttySamon) March 27, 2024
5.
White people watching you explaining after they already called the cops. https://t.co/fJlnwmqBrA— Austine (@theereal_one) March 26, 2024
6.
This the food granddad was selling in his restaurant on boondocks https://t.co/QKXSe8U1Fy— Avy (@NOTAVYVERT) March 26, 2024
7.
The way Megan was standing the wrong way so confidently gets me everytime 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ojXImM3Tqg— iris (@Helen0fTroy1) March 31, 2024
8.
When my classmate wants to put their name on a group project they left for me to do alone https://t.co/rv8cdOSZgc— Wesile Snipes (@__sugarvenom) March 30, 2024
9.
zendaya looked so beautiful today i didn't see her but i know she did— oph ☆ (@ophmaraj) March 31, 2024
10.
please watch flau’jaes celebration 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0f4SKat2OM— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) March 30, 2024
11.
“Yeppp, It’s the end of the month, its that time” https://t.co/tA470MHT1r— BabyFace Tae (@bread_maker7) March 31, 2024
12.
BEYONCÉ I AM BEGGING YOU NOT TO TOUR IN 2024 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1EW8GlxvRY— nathaniel j whitaker🇹🇹 (@natejwhitaker) March 31, 2024
13.
Jolene rlly messed with ONE woman’s man and is still getting whacked 51 years later. your legacy is trash mama 😂😂😂— IV. (@ivourth) March 29, 2024
14.
It’s time to suit up https://t.co/2uklpwumHX pic.twitter.com/Dqw4EE1clD— Ａｄｄｙｓｓｅｙ (@Uchihaddy) March 31, 2024
15.
the grinch if he had an onlyfans: https://t.co/4CGdw4GiE6— troythedesigner 🦂 (@troythedesigner) March 27, 2024
16.
me behind my manager after they told a customer the same thing I just told them 😜— jada petite (@jdapetite1) March 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/zD9hMNGR49
17.
Offset: You gotta stop wearing them tight pants bruh— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 27, 2024
Shannon Sharpe: I can't do that
Offset: you got to bruh, tryna tell you like a player
Shannon Sharpe: I aint finna let them change me man
Offset: It ain't about that, you're just too big
LLMMFFAAOOO pic.twitter.com/kcslI4Y6Rl
18.
Meanwhile in Brooklyn 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3t4dMkTUsU— PoloMan (@polo_man404) March 25, 2024
19.
cowboy carter…it’s time pic.twitter.com/0SJAIHYMU1— tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) March 29, 2024
20.
YA YA makes me wanna go on the Corny Collins show for Negro Day and hit my mashed potato pic.twitter.com/Ayu4gvX4xN— Misha and Irish’s Newports (@herejonahgo) March 29, 2024
21.
If bey and paramore collab for act lll, I think Black Twitter would actually break 😭— candace sinclaire (@candacecre8s_) March 29, 2024
22.
When you and your friend just got that crazy synergy lmaooo !! pic.twitter.com/7NrPXpHopa— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 29, 2024
23.
walked in that mf like he looking for his next elite employee https://t.co/fVRgXIJXYx— juski (IG: EARRINGDEALER) (@earringdealer1) March 27, 2024
24.
“Get a load of this guy” is top 3 https://t.co/zTU4Fxh40m— 🌵 (@manlikemk_) March 27, 2024