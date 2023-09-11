    Black Twitter Keeps Me Going, So Please Enjoy These 23 Hilarious Tweets I Found This Week

    "I'm telling FAFSA ya'll saw Drake."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's Monday again ya'll! And we're back to BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets! This list will not only make you laugh, but it'll also keep you up to date on everything trending in Black pop culture. So sit back, relax, and scroll with me as we recap the best tweets since last Monday.

    ABC / Via giphy.com

    1.

    BRAVO / @fashunkiller / @Tea_witdre

    2.

    Disney / @antoniiomaraj

    3.

    @layxsnv / @SexyyRed314_

    4.

    @beyonceparkwood / @beyonceb4 via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    5.

    @IAMJHUD / @oliviaknowpe

    6.

    Twitter: @LenValyrian

    7.

    Paramount Plus / Twitter:@siyyaninaas

    8.

    Eurosport / @BastienFachan

    9.

    @StaceDiva / @RockiiiiRoadd

    10.

    Tyler Perry Studios / @mainbitchclique

    11.

    @dahnisha_ali

    12.

    Marvel / @KarterMcFly

    13.

    @1milah_

    14.

    @ad0re_kya via TikTok / @laaaauurynn / Via tiktok.com

    15.

    @sampadillaa_

    16.

    Vine / @Lilblackbabies / @marsaimartin

    17.

    @plemy11 / @desdollas

    18.

    Nickelodeon / @ihyric

    19.

    @TheHeyTonyTV

    20.

    Twitter: @fineassnayyyy

    21.

    Warner Bros. / @drearmll

    22.

    BRAVO / @RayLoveJr_

    23.

    Twitter: @VIRGOENRGY / @JAYVERSACE

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter roundup! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these Twitter users for a 10/10 feed!