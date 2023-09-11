Black Twitter Keeps Me Going, So Please Enjoy These 23 Hilarious Tweets I Found This Week
"I'm telling FAFSA ya'll saw Drake."
It's Monday again ya'll! And we're back to BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets! This list will not only make you laugh, but it'll also keep you up to date on everything trending in Black pop culture. So sit back, relax, and scroll with me as we recap the best tweets since last Monday.
1.
Ursula when she transformed into Vanessa. https://t.co/Bct3rp68mK— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) September 7, 2023
2.
ice spice accepting best new artist at the vmas while nicki and cardi fighting— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) September 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/rXAF8tG0Sf
3.
I know you fking lying 💀 https://t.co/ePhcyyyON4— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 8, 2023
4.
Not Bey’s outfit making it look like Diana is grabbing her ass 😭 pic.twitter.com/zNfSGEAR1n— BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) September 5, 2023
5.
Imagine supporting a lady who stole your husband and got you kicked out the group smh……. https://t.co/9RiXGrDf8m— Love from the planet Mars (@oliviaknowpe) September 6, 2023
6.
They want female rappers to make songs about the housing crisis & the free lunch program— Queen of Libras (@LenValyrian) September 9, 2023
7.
these are black tweens btw like https://t.co/3ZMcApy9C1— siyyan (@siyyaninaas) September 6, 2023
8.
Coco's parents are a mood 😂 pic.twitter.com/LnH6IsMpl3— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 7, 2023
9.
This the type of challenges Tyra had them girls on ANTM doing ! https://t.co/IhmWlkDDej— BIG ROCKII (@RockiiiiRoadd) September 8, 2023
10.
who he wants me to be: who i'm gonna be: pic.twitter.com/U64QgBJy63— H☆TGIRL💳 (@mainbitchclique) September 9, 2023
11.
I be on TikTok like “dinner ideas black people” 😭😭— Dahnisha (@dahnisha_ali) September 8, 2023
12.
I thought this was Yo Gotti 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y3Dt8SiofD— Terrico Suave 🇵🇭 (@KarterMcFly) September 8, 2023
14.
This is the funniest vid ever 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9H5RLMB8Hu— Lo The Goat 🐐 (@laaauurynn) September 7, 2023
16.
Y’all do know this isn’t me right? Lol https://t.co/OJCSHCS7zK— Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) September 5, 2023
17.
Find a school bus in the morning and just get on it. https://t.co/cYjvwDJ3fW— thee houston hairstylist🌻 (@desdollas) September 7, 2023
18.
Radio: "it started when we were younger, you were mine"— 𝕽 (@ihyric) September 5, 2023
Me: "my boooo" pic.twitter.com/JFzX1ntH25
19.
Chile, I thought I was singing my ass off. Whole time I’m howling at Bey 😒. This is embarrassing I-… I’m sorry Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/OjmHTmpvHf— HeyTonyTV (@TheHeyTonyTV) September 5, 2023
20.
One thing about me ima find another job 🤣✌🏾TF u mean u been here 20 yrs 😳— nay🦋. (@fineassnayyyy) September 6, 2023
21.
i get high and start sitting like this pic.twitter.com/X9R9e3QHWt— dry bones (@drearmll) September 6, 2023
22.
Sheree’s RHOA audition tape has hit the internet. pic.twitter.com/bUebuEDTqM— RAY LOVE JR. (@RayLoveJr_) September 7, 2023
23.
this shit look like halloween cake https://t.co/StJFhcU0dm— ︎J (@JAYVERSACE) September 8, 2023