The 22 Best Black Twitter Tweets That Had Me Laughing Throughout The Week
"Beyoncé had errbody lookin like to-go plates, but that show [was] one of the best I've ever seen."
Hi everyone, and welcome to BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets! This list will not only make you crack up laughing, but it will also keep you on top of everything trending in Black pop culture. So, sit back, relax, and scroll with me as we recap the funniest tweets since last Monday.
1.
nick cannon ain’t had a kid in way too long… wtf he cookin up— iyosias (@whitest_injera) August 27, 2023
2.
not those school girl hoofs being $900?!?! pic.twitter.com/Rs9CseDCo0— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) September 2, 2023
3.
Put it in your draws and by the time you walk out the bathroom it’s down the street buying scratch offs at the gas station https://t.co/fIN8nUtJ4F— Saiki Santana 💖 (@GreedIslandGyal) September 4, 2023
4.
black people tacos are just deconstructed hamburgers 🫤 https://t.co/HWR2VifPQd— hellcat kenny 🧛🏾🏎️ (@polokiddken) September 4, 2023
5.
Me when I bump into someone and I haven't responded to their texts pic.twitter.com/bb57XMX4Ay— 𝕯𝖔𝖓 𝕯𝖆𝖉𝖆🌴 (@naisulaaa) September 3, 2023
6.
fr she used it to learn the lyrics to heated https://t.co/U1MDxRMV78— s ☆ (@certishaz) September 3, 2023
7.
Nope. https://t.co/VkbO22I5xk— krismadarame (@krismadarame) September 4, 2023
8.
Correction it's— Fête Papi (@faaji_alhajji) September 4, 2023
Jordin_Sparks_No_Air_ft_Chris_Brown_mp3_download https://t.co/nk3uf5wVsk
9.
Ppl who keep airpods in at all times r really the young version of old folks that wear their Bluetooth like this🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/bx88JIgpZI— BIG BEAN (@Gail_BeAN) September 3, 2023
10.
Beyoncé had errbody lookin like to go plates but that show one of the besst i ever seen .— smi (@smino) September 3, 2023
11.
Nick Jamal Jonas ate this so bad pic.twitter.com/ZkCj7nhanF— The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) September 1, 2023
12.
Beyoncé look tf GOOD 😍 Madea all in the way chile pic.twitter.com/Qyse5rytZh— Drebae (@Drebae_) September 2, 2023
13.
Could’ve fooled me. I thought you was finna get the grill started & throw some burgers on pic.twitter.com/a2UBz9LXzx— Curtis (@__Curtdoggg) September 1, 2023
14.
Mariah Carey defrosting as we speak btw— virgo’s grooviest (@virgosgrooviest) September 1, 2023
15.
So happy she is away from those British terrorists! https://t.co/Zq9zNQYsTG— Nathan (@RealLife_Nathan) September 2, 2023
16.
This teacher uses Sexyy Red lyrics to get her students attention 🤣pic.twitter.com/dctqGL8ylm— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 31, 2023
17.
I love looking at what other people are watching on the plane, so I can judge accordingly.— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) August 31, 2023
Cuz why are you, a yt man, enjoying “12 years a slave” on a Thursday afternoon? pic.twitter.com/iRXsgU95Xp
18.
“I’m not spending all that money to see no Beyoncé”— Bizzel’s Groove (@MrBizzel) August 29, 2023
“I’m probably the only female that don’t wanna see Beyoncè”
“Better off investin that money”
“I’d rather take a vacation somewhere”
“Maybe I’m just different”
Me: pic.twitter.com/ACGlnMdsbt
19.
Me, turning my head slowly because I just got my hair braided: pic.twitter.com/8tpEta4pRO— issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) August 31, 2023
20.
Overhearing “somebody in here smell good”, knowing that it’s me. pic.twitter.com/a96bjx2US4— Xay. (@xavierjaron) August 29, 2023
21.
my mom in the passenger seat soon as i go over 25mph pic.twitter.com/KW62jHmfNz— 𝕽 (@ihyric) August 30, 2023
22.
Black girl in the back earned her 50 dollars with that reaction https://t.co/YD4LVOieUn— Asiya (@cinemasocietea) September 3, 2023