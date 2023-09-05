    The 22 Best Black Twitter Tweets That Had Me Laughing Throughout The Week

    "Beyoncé had errbody lookin like to-go plates, but that show [was] one of the best I've ever seen."

    Michaela Bramwell
    Hi everyone, and welcome to BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets! This list will not only make you crack up laughing, but it will also keep you on top of everything trending in Black pop culture. So, sit back, relax, and scroll with me as we recap the funniest tweets since last Monday.

    HBO / Via giphy.com

    1.

    Twitter: @whitest_injera
    nickcannon.com / Via giphy.com

    2.

    FX / @chescaleigh / SSENSE

    3.

    @JaeMajette / @GreedIslandGyal

    4.

    Twitter: @polokidken / @justbeink

    5.

    E! News / @naisulaaa / Via youtube.com

    6.

    @mabintou / @certishaz
    Parkwood Entertainment / Via giphy.com

    7.

    @patriotofga3 / @krismadarame / @naturesms via IG / Via instagram.com

    8.

    19 Recordings/Jive Records / @PassTheAux_1 / @faaji_alhajji / Via youtube.com

    9.

    @Gail_BeAN / Showtime

    10.

    Twitter: @smino

    11.

    Twitter: @jaxajueny / Island Records

    12.

    Twitter: @Drebae_ / @beyoncevia via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    13.

    Facebook: @TheJasWay / Twitter: @_Curtdoggg

    14.

    @virgosgrooviest
    Mariah Carey sitting in front of a fireplace and Christmas decorations
    NBC / Getty Images

    15.

    @Renaissaance WT / @RealLife_Nathan / Via tiktok.com

    16.

    Twitter: @DailyLoud / @djmarkiece via 'TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    17.

    @TheBaddestMitch / @sabrina.cinoman.brier via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    18.

    Twitter: @MrBizzel

    19.

    Twitter: @TheGreatIsNate / Nickelodeon

    20.

    @xavierjaron / BET

    21.

    @ihyric / @concertsbyrap via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    22.

    @uhhmmily / @cinemasocietea / Nickelodeon

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter roundup! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these Twitter users for a 10/10 feed!