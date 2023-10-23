    Here Are 21 Hilarious Black Twitter Tweets That Will Make You Throw Your Head Back In Laughter

    "You gotta take the money." —Jay-Z (2023)

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's Monday, so we're back with another roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. So, let's get into the laughs:

    1.

    @super_Negra / @rapalert6 / @immabottomsSTILL / Via tiktok.com

    2.

    FOX / @Tea_witdre

    3.

    CBS / @beyoncegarden

    4.

    Wax figure of Dwayne Johnson
    Marc Piasecki / Getty Images
    &quot;Whose white baby is this&quot;
    @heyyitsjanea / Via Twitter: @heyyitsjanea

    5.

    MoTown Records / @BleuCapone

    6.

    @ashahotcakes via TikTok / @chescaleigh / Via tiktok.com

    7.

    FOX / @Roberts_Rules

    8.

    @bdtrelilbrother

    9.

    BRAVO / @buffys / @itzbkdudee

    10.

    BET / @DomoBreauxx / Via tiktok.com

    11.

    @ASHGotTheJugo

    12.

    @naima

    13.

    @tree_no_branch

    14.

    BET / @KensBestLyfe

    15.

    @Fergyonce

    16.

    @druski

    17.

    @1ntrovertBratz

    18.

    @OvOBrezzzy

    19.

    @SteveStfler

    20.

    Adult Swim / @_benjvmins_

    21.

    Disney / @timchalsgirll / @buffys / @trishlikefish88 via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!