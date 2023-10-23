Here Are 21 Hilarious Black Twitter Tweets That Will Make You Throw Your Head Back In Laughter
"You gotta take the money." —Jay-Z (2023)
If you're not on Black Twitter, you're 100% missing out on the funniest side of the internet. It's Monday, so we're back with another roundup of the most hilarious, creative, and out-of-pocket Black Twitter tweets. So, let's get into the laughs:
1.
The way he said “Doja Cat??!?”— tye. (@immabottomSTILL) October 21, 2023
She had her witness protection wig on lol https://t.co/c3VLa9GcQh
2.
So Halle’s pregnant. You know Halle right? Her sister’s the little mermaid. She acts as well, grownish was her last gig but she acts.— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) October 18, 2023
Well she’s pregnant by her bf from Vine, DVD and come closer *whispers* they’re married.. allegedly.
He’s not from Vine? YouTube?!
Anyways all… pic.twitter.com/H6M7Z3VvJZ
3.
Jay-Z finally gives his own answer to the dinner with himself or $500K question, ICONIC LMAO😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/lyx4FPnHxv— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) October 23, 2023
4.
5.
This what I do to let the homies know it’s time to leave the function pic.twitter.com/0H3ON7hdjn— BIG BLËU (@BleuCapone) October 22, 2023
6.
HELP 🫠 pic.twitter.com/w4br0lbjVN— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) October 16, 2023
7.
“Your student loan billing statement is now available;” and look at me, unavailable. pic.twitter.com/LmK8sWRJLz— CM Spunk (@Roberts_Rules) October 22, 2023
8.
Wow they fired dj envy from breakfast club that’s fucked up but where do I apply ?— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) October 20, 2023
9.
This one!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #WWHL https://t.co/dMOhS0e5zc pic.twitter.com/EuFRvIW97O— BK (@itzbkdudee) October 22, 2023
10.
Lmfaooo Caresha and Santana really need to go head and give us a show , they are too funny— KEYZ 😈 (@DomoBreauxx) October 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/QUvTg9HGJl
11.
Candy corn about to be gone so the big dawgs can step in. pic.twitter.com/n9BKbaj5gf— big papi (@ASHGotTheJugo) October 22, 2023
12.
Why do people act like Jada has Will tied up in a Brooklyn basement?— Naima Cochrane (@naima) October 20, 2023
13.
When I say I want to watch Halloween movies, I’m talking about Monster House NOT The Conjuring wtf pic.twitter.com/4FZfImSZm2— tree (@tree_no_branch) October 17, 2023
14.
The BET Awards Really Used To Be A Time ! LMFAO “Spell It”😭 pic.twitter.com/LIUAHthbNl— KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) October 18, 2023
15.
I didn’t know what to do with my pumpkin so I just painted it silver. Everything reminds me of her 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/qHFa2vqDZ7— Allie 🪩 (@Fergyonce) October 21, 2023
16.
The Airport TSA Worker that has a Attitude in the morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/iLd6weabNy— DRUSKI (@druski) October 22, 2023
17.
American Idol: "What Will You Be— 𝓑 ✯ (@1ntrovertBratz) October 16, 2023
Singing Today?"
Me: "SkeeYee" By Sexyy Red
18.
Barber cut my hair so good I’m bout to tell him I love him 😩— 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) October 21, 2023
19.
no one:— Male Thoughts (@SteveStfler) October 16, 2023
cartoon network moms: pic.twitter.com/NNLTTLzCDi
20.
damn. everybody getting pregnant— ❤️🔥 G A W D ❤️🔥 (@_benjvmins_) October 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/V8jNcpNbUN
21.
NOO CUZ this is wilddd 😭😭😭 https://t.co/j7nTeCp6rk pic.twitter.com/VDq2Hvorzs— n e s s a ༊*·˚ (@timchalsgirll) October 17, 2023