99.999% Of My Weekly Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline
"They asked Zendaya about the Dune cast and she said, 'Well actually, my man, my man, my man, my man.'"
Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week (thank me later)!
1.
"How ya momma & nem doin?!" https://t.co/6XQX8SgN4h— Lurker Vandross (@_AuntieLee) February 22, 2024
2.
they asked her about the dune cast and she said well actually my man my man my man 😭😭😭 https://t.co/6UeKzc5pIP— kat (@darlingods) February 22, 2024
3.
Waves on swim so they hate on him… https://t.co/i35t2ZdH3l— ️🫀 (@dantesparadisos) February 25, 2024
4.
bruh my sister ask me for a marker.. I come back & she write this???🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1vuEWOEw4I— 💛 (@Moreofleee) February 20, 2024
5.
Angel got me joked out😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GMIui0JRwH— 🦍 (@Shay__4) February 25, 2024
6.
My mama said Mea Culpa was good so I know it was horrible.— kennedy. (@HelloKennedi) February 26, 2024
7.
Vibrator hanging like you finna go in the booth and drop a freestyle https://t.co/Am5zV2aa2F— zaay 🖤 (@globalzaay) February 22, 2024
8.
You can fry fish with this mf 😭😂 https://t.co/dvxrQaq88e— Taytalktome. (@talktometay) February 23, 2024
9.
he said: https://t.co/DYdy9iGLjw pic.twitter.com/cLG5eURzY3— sandi📚🌙 (@sandikivereads) February 21, 2024
10.
I know Jay and Bey got in that car after the Mea Culpa premiere...rode in silence for a few minutes and Bey finally said, "What should I say when she asks me how I felt about the movie?".— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) February 24, 2024
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
11.
Hair wash in the kitchen sink like a proper woman! https://t.co/MQd19BhAcm— fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) February 26, 2024
12.
Gabrielle Union In “Deliver Us From Eva”LMFAO https://t.co/GybHEi40KG pic.twitter.com/Mi3KtJggXj— KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) February 24, 2024
13.
Gabriel Union needs to be soooooo serious with the facetune 💀 Beyoncé Her nor Tia needed that— pic.twitter.com/cOxEPE1JOJ— THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) February 25, 2024
14.
this the typa song that makes a man love a man https://t.co/s0J3WgfXqg— roni 🇵🇸🇧🇷 (@CHRlSTITTIES) February 24, 2024
15.
No it’s a antibiotic, anti inflammatory, & antioxidant https://t.co/R23PXxB435— ᴾᵃᵖⁱ ᴄʜɪᴄʜᴏꜱ 🥷⃤ (@iGotYoEdges) February 23, 2024
16.
I just said “type shit” in a meeting man, smh who hiring— DJ parlay dior (@DJJordanJetson) February 22, 2024
17.
Black people for the next 6 weeks = “what would you do if your partner goes on stage with her celeb crush?”— A🦉 (@Antss1j) February 22, 2024
18.
Biden forgave more student loan debt and I didn’t get no woot woot on my phone! pic.twitter.com/PjEMTAILVU— Passenger Princess (@Jenny_jenjenn) February 21, 2024
19.
ready to give any and everybody one of these pic.twitter.com/k8f1Keua9Z— just 444 giggles. (@kexxoticc) February 20, 2024
20.
It’s 5pm and it’s not pitch black outside> pic.twitter.com/JOymKThbgd— Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) February 20, 2024