I Spent Way, Way Too Much Time On The Internet Last Month, So Here Are The 26 Funniest Political Tweets I Could Find

    "If you go vote and it’s a school gym or whatever, you should get to shoot a 3 for an extra vote."

    April is officially complete, but the political humor from last month is unforgettable. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:

    “Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu

    — james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
    Now, let's get into it:

    1.

    why is Joe Biden in law and order pic.twitter.com/LloFBv32a5

    — doctor boneman (@iloveminigolf) April 15, 2024
    2.

    pic.twitter.com/oYjMg7ozIe

    — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 28, 2024
    3.

    Every dog with Republican owners today. pic.twitter.com/t7ZWBbfuDS

    — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 27, 2024
    4.

    8 years ago I met gaga and joe biden and secret service took my gaga magazine and returned it signed by joe pic.twitter.com/0KkJrHhcCs

    — jake (@luvforsaIe) April 7, 2024
    5. "Juror #7 has been selected."

    Ok- this is kinda funny. pic.twitter.com/6IOFT9A0jY

    — Democrat, Environmentalist, & the establishment (@BlueSteelDC) April 18, 2024
    6.

    When I’m at Texas Roadhouse and I see my steak and potato come out after I’ve smashed 2 baskets of rolls and cinnamon butter. pic.twitter.com/qtdXyhRR1V

    — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 30, 2024
    7.

    It’s crossing the border, someone tell Greg Abbott pic.twitter.com/UVlTusiTIi

    — swagner (@BayouBikeyBoi) April 8, 2024
    8.

    JUST IN: Biden says 'Four more years. Pause.' pic.twitter.com/kyDPapk8gJ

    — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 24, 2024
    9.

    nothing will ever top this headline pic.twitter.com/cLPt1e9D2z

    — sean (@_sn_n) April 22, 2024
    10.

    dc will always be so funny pic.twitter.com/9LfAxOQjSB

    — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) April 9, 2024
    11.

    threatening us with a good time pic.twitter.com/kIn6I3ygYk

    — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2024
    Notification from President Trump stating a farewell message about possibly going to jail tomorrow
    12.

    Does…does she know the sun is coming back https://t.co/B9sCaz887W

    — Stu (@RandBallsStu) April 7, 2024
    13.

    Where people live? https://t.co/PwniANKoJV

    — ettingermentum🥥🌴 (@ettingermentum) April 18, 2024
    14.

    Trump def got a deep plane facelift he not playing this election.. https://t.co/JvEQy4fpuv

    — ɬყཞą (@tyrannyblck) April 29, 2024
    15.

    16.

    Me walking into the newly lit metro stations pic.twitter.com/21JwnJ03ra https://t.co/3mmuU9pixS

    — Keith (@nagy_minaj) April 23, 2024
    17.

    If you're looking for eclipse glasses right now you understand why same day voter registration is important

    — Jake M. Grumbach (@JakeMGrumbach) April 8, 2024
    18.

    Lincoln to Ulysses S. Grant: pic.twitter.com/OLYpzze4ej

    — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) April 12, 2024
    19.

    C-SPAN auto captions pic.twitter.com/Mm7nuLYk8E

    — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) April 17, 2024
    20.

    If you go vote and it’s a school gym or whatever, you should get to shoot a 3 for an extra vote

    — Billy Hurley (@BillyHurls) April 2, 2024
    21.

    oh he’s BROKE broke https://t.co/9BLjC87WRs

