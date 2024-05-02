I Spent Way, Way Too Much Time On The Internet Last Month, So Here Are The 26 Funniest Political Tweets I Could Find
April is officially complete, but the political humor from last month is unforgettable. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:
“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu— james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
Now, let's get into it:
1.
why is Joe Biden in law and order pic.twitter.com/LloFBv32a5— doctor boneman (@iloveminigolf) April 15, 2024
3.
Every dog with Republican owners today. pic.twitter.com/t7ZWBbfuDS— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 27, 2024
4.
8 years ago I met gaga and joe biden and secret service took my gaga magazine and returned it signed by joe pic.twitter.com/0KkJrHhcCs— jake (@luvforsaIe) April 7, 2024
5. "Juror #7 has been selected."
Ok- this is kinda funny. pic.twitter.com/6IOFT9A0jY— Democrat, Environmentalist, & the establishment (@BlueSteelDC) April 18, 2024
6.
When I’m at Texas Roadhouse and I see my steak and potato come out after I’ve smashed 2 baskets of rolls and cinnamon butter. pic.twitter.com/qtdXyhRR1V— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 30, 2024
7.
It’s crossing the border, someone tell Greg Abbott pic.twitter.com/UVlTusiTIi— swagner (@BayouBikeyBoi) April 8, 2024
8.
JUST IN: Biden says 'Four more years. Pause.' pic.twitter.com/kyDPapk8gJ— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 24, 2024
9.
nothing will ever top this headline pic.twitter.com/cLPt1e9D2z— sean (@_sn_n) April 22, 2024
10.
dc will always be so funny pic.twitter.com/9LfAxOQjSB— Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) April 9, 2024
11.
threatening us with a good time pic.twitter.com/kIn6I3ygYk— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2024
12.
Does…does she know the sun is coming back https://t.co/B9sCaz887W— Stu (@RandBallsStu) April 7, 2024
13.
Where people live? https://t.co/PwniANKoJV— ettingermentum🥥🌴 (@ettingermentum) April 18, 2024
14.
Trump def got a deep plane facelift he not playing this election.. https://t.co/JvEQy4fpuv— ɬყཞą (@tyrannyblck) April 29, 2024
15.
https://t.co/kGZcUYdR7k pic.twitter.com/wnLN1XgWeY— James Line (@jameslineky) April 16, 2024
16.
Me walking into the newly lit metro stations pic.twitter.com/21JwnJ03ra https://t.co/3mmuU9pixS— Keith (@nagy_minaj) April 23, 2024
17.
If you're looking for eclipse glasses right now you understand why same day voter registration is important— Jake M. Grumbach (@JakeMGrumbach) April 8, 2024
18.
Lincoln to Ulysses S. Grant: pic.twitter.com/OLYpzze4ej— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) April 12, 2024
19.
C-SPAN auto captions pic.twitter.com/Mm7nuLYk8E— Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) April 17, 2024
20.
If you go vote and it’s a school gym or whatever, you should get to shoot a 3 for an extra vote— Billy Hurley (@BillyHurls) April 2, 2024