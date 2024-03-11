22 Hilarious, Funny, And Perfect Black Twitter Tweets That Will Have You Crying Tears Of Laughter
"Black people: 'I say that, to say this...'"
Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week, just for your enjoyment!
1.
LeBron walks through his front door:— Alexander the Don (@TheDonAlexander) March 9, 2024
Savannah: ohhhh so you a comedian now???pic.twitter.com/PgmclArUzN
2.
all she heard was “b*tches” and was bout to get GHETTO! my girl is NOT to be played with 😭 https://t.co/IC9RcVO2us— act ii . . . (@MykeYonce) March 9, 2024
3.
I’ve finally reached 90 days at my new job… yall know what that means pic.twitter.com/NUS2qBq0PV— Austine (@theereal_one) March 8, 2024
4.
she turned around & someone screamed holy smoke, lmaooo bro i understand, we’ve all been there 😭 https://t.co/b1Hq7dJQP9— Tomi (@tomiwebstr) March 7, 2024
5.
I love Issa Rae so much lmao #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DVmTOCKc3C— bunny sanders (@whatbunnysaid) March 11, 2024
6.
I haven’t worn a trench coat since a random man in his 60s said to me “what are you looking for detective” 😭😭— OFFICIALGRACIE (@OfficialGracie) March 10, 2024
7.
A white woman said she loved my hair. I went to the bathroom and saw my wig was shifted pic.twitter.com/KCMsubuEV0— Bobiana (@LyneWhitfield) March 7, 2024
8.
Me in the manager’s office tryna get weekends off pic.twitter.com/85BpMCLN2o— Roger Bob (@ehhDemetrio) March 10, 2024
9.
can never stop a bad bitch https://t.co/jkOGexmBD4— TB (@TevonBlair) March 9, 2024
10.
The creator of Tubi had to be the dvd man back in the day. 😂— ѕα’нαяαн 🌺 (@SaharahRain) March 6, 2024
11.
I love finding a stylist that don’t know her worth😂😂 like yes I want them xtra small knotless for $175— Tayler (@saytaaaay) March 6, 2024
12.
The panties off the cornbread https://t.co/tH8w9cssw9— Jaelin Collier (@JaelinCollier) March 6, 2024
13.
Omg he heard yall extreme cries and put some cecred on his chin and prayed it grew back in time https://t.co/00b2KyZGIE— TheeMarketingMamí (@WizMonifaaa) March 11, 2024
14.
"My daddy Pennsylvania,— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) August 25, 2017
momma from Pennsylvania,
You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa" pic.twitter.com/uJZ2K9fJX7
15.
This is also hilarious because I remember this vividly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ud0xOhibus— KENYON DIXON (@kennygotsoul) March 6, 2024
16.
My 2 yo was sleeping and her bonnet was looking lumpy. I investigated and she had a tangerine hidden in her bonnet. pic.twitter.com/94xJ0gbuWE— Princess (@themultiplemom) March 6, 2024
17.
When I Hear Someone Say “Monica” pic.twitter.com/IhLnJUTIh5— KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) March 6, 2024
18.
If you laugh while you’re sick then you are not sick anymore 😑 https://t.co/X8IfmjuwvD— Dez🪬✨ (@dezziiiiii___) March 4, 2024
19.
Throw that bonnet in that load of laundry today!— 𝐇☆𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🐅 (@mainbitchclique) March 5, 2024
21.
Gone spell it Aytiel 😭 https://t.co/1WXCHXbDNF— 👹 (@pricelesssgoat) March 5, 2024
22.
If you lose the house key, everyone on the street got a key to they house now 💀 https://t.co/BxmIhC6brR— Alexis (@marieeeelex48) March 4, 2024