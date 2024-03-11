Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    22 Hilarious, Funny, And Perfect Black Twitter Tweets That Will Have You Crying Tears Of Laughter

    "Black people: 'I say that, to say this...'"

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week, just for your enjoyment!

    1.

    ESPN / @TheDonAlexander

    2.

    @ThatsForAllTime / @MykeYonce

    3.

    Hulu / @theereal_one

    4.

    Getty Images / @temsszn / @tomiwebstr

    5.

    @whatbunnysaid / @issarae via IG
    Colman Domingo and Danielle Brooks in elegant attire, conversing with Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
    @issarae via IG

    6.

    @OfficialGracie

    7.

    Disney+ / @LyneWhitfield

    8.

    Fox 11 / @ehhDemetrio / Via youtube.com

    9.

    @donlemon / @TevonBlair

    10.

    @SaharahRain

    11.

    @saytaaaay

    12.

    @missschico / @JaelinCollier

    13.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images / @WizMonifaaa

    14.

    RCA Records / @MarciaBelksy

    15.

    @kennygotsoul
    Screen capture of Kelsey Adams&#x27; post reminiscing about using a microphone and CD player during church dances
    @kennygotsoul / Via Twitter: @kennygotsoul

    16.

    @themultiplemom

    17.

    BET / @KensBestLyfe

    18.

    @MarketingBully_ / @dezziiiiii__

    19.

    @mainbitchlcique

    20.

    @Beebz05

    21.

    @bbrccklyn / @pricelesssgoat

    22.

    @MarketingBully_ / @marieeeelex48

    Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.