97.99% Of My Weekly Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline
"Another summer with no white friends with boats."
Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week, just for your enjoyment!
1.
Me putting sheets on my bed pic.twitter.com/kWe2TWZv8v— ✰ (@blkdior) February 27, 2024
2.
No one:— 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) February 29, 2024
LeBron on a Wednesday in February: pic.twitter.com/bF4mThKlyo
3.
You be struggling walking in the cold & then suddenly you walk past a white man in shorts. pic.twitter.com/ubBKQ7Y0er— Austine (@theereal_one) February 28, 2024
4.
I'm watching Jennifer Lopez's documentary and @JeniferLewis, please never change. 😂 pic.twitter.com/POCsH4TBYF— Denise Hemphill. 🐝 (@itsbrysonM_) February 27, 2024
5.
Stumbling upon your friends' linkedin will always be funny😂I never knew you stood on business like that my G— T.K (@FCLKT) February 28, 2024
6.
shiddd for $19 imma chase you down you forgot yo paul and nesha sauce!!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rdi37CF2u6— rob2fokused._ (@rob2fokused) March 2, 2024
7.
The one black dancer smilin so hard 🤣🤣🤣 he said this shit easy asf https://t.co/wxH93vw1Sw— ghost girl (@forestspiritbby) February 26, 2024
8.
another summer with no white friends with boats— Chris Coro (@iamchriscoro) March 3, 2024
9.
“Keke- Porsh- Tyl- OH!”— Kameron (@KameronRaji) March 1, 2024
-me watching this https://t.co/aB5gIBrA4n
10.
that car ride after you get your hair done boyyyyyy 😂😂— T5 🕷️ . (@backendliltyy) February 28, 2024
11.
Jill Scott said “now hold the hell on..” pic.twitter.com/RT84c7nUuU— FRANCE. (@yourbaldmother) February 27, 2024
13.
Me hitting "notify anyway" pic.twitter.com/PauR5jVW1h— Kristy Tillman (@KristyT) March 1, 2024
14.
Glorilla really look like rih rih sometimes pls don’t stop the murrrsic— the mav (@jumansantana) February 28, 2024
15.
Nobody— Scam Likely / A COOL Dad (@Uneasy_E) March 2, 2024
Mary J : pic.twitter.com/JZhinard2h
16.
stomp the yard (2007) pic.twitter.com/8xovKiDZuZ— Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) February 29, 2024
17.
Y'all screenshot payment confirmations to make sure they don't play with yall too????😭🤣😂— ✨💲 (@Stunnianna) February 27, 2024
18.
AHSHDFGHBBCCGVVV pic.twitter.com/5lFHvyQKOi— I Pray for the Carbz…Most of the Time (@sissythatpatch) February 27, 2024
19.
I couldn’t even say “what” when my name was called 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8ChaTc8Sj7— Mamiana💋 (@mamatare1) February 26, 2024
20.
My Wife and Kids don’t even have a theme song. They come right on funny as hell— Van Damme (@mr_extRODinary) March 4, 2024
21.
We got an extra day of BHM so be EXTRA black today. pic.twitter.com/OCSZGo0Fdp— king kaelin👑 (@kaelinwilliamss) February 29, 2024