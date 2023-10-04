12.

"So, I was a freshman at college and it was one of my first lectures, so I was really nervous because I wanted to impress my teacher as he was one of my idols. I walked into the hall where I was supposed to be attending class quite early and the door was open. I knocked and I didn't hear anything so I opened the door a bit more and I saw the teacher with one of my classmates basically doing it on the desk. Their backs were facing the door so they didn't see me, but my jaw dropped. I stood there for five seconds in shock before bolting out of there and switching classes. Thank god I never saw either of them again and I heard from friends that the student dropped out a few months later."