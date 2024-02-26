Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Reacting Hilariously To AT&T Giving Customers A $5 Credit For The Widespread Cell Outage

    $5 is actually wild.

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last week, AT&T had a cellphone outage impacting over 70,000 users across the US that lasted hours, leaving people perplexed, annoyed, and seriously worried.

    Cellular tower with multiple antennas against a cloudy sky
    Andrew Merry / Getty Images

    Concerns of a possible "cyber attack" went viral online, and the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security got involved in a full-on investigation, according to NBC News.

    But foul play was apparently ruled out, as an AT&T spokesperson said in a recent statement: "Based on our initial review, we believe that today’s outage was caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack."

    Person holding a smartphone with a blank screen
    Alvaro Medina Jurado / Getty Images

    Well, to seemingly make up for it, AT&T will now be offering a credit to those impacted.

    @ATTNEWS

    But, it turns out that credit is — wait for it — $5.

    Woman with a surprised expression, wearing a blouse with ruffle detail
    Hulu / Via giphy.com

    People are not happy to say the least, so let's take a look at some of the funniest responses:

    1.

    Hulu / @19Phranchize

    2.

    Hulu / @YoFavCuz

    3.

    @theCGSshow / Amazon

    4.

    Comedy Central / @djflyfree

    5.

    @teeh_kay1

    6.

    RCA Records / @ratedpaulie

    7.

    @504yaknowdat

    8.

    BET / @DollFaceBeautii / Via giphy.com

    9.

    Netflix / @JUchiha909

    10.

    The Really Good Podcast / @Xavier1415 / Via youtube.com

    11.

    @okayjoshlol

    12. And finally...

    Hulu / @official_kaiiiii

    What do ya'll think about this $5 credit? Let us know in the comments below.