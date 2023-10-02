From Beyoncé's Renaissance Movie Prices To "Black Mom Math," Please Enjoy This Week's 27 Priceless Tweets From Black Twitter
"I'm simultaneously tired of this grandpa and aware that that's too damn bad."
It's Monday again, ya'll! Let's start the week off right with BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets! This list will not only make you laugh, but it'll also keep you up to date on everything trending in Black pop culture. So sit back, relax, and scroll with me as we recap the best tweets since last Monday.
1.
When I feed my niece: #Bongos pic.twitter.com/B5A19lXL2X— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) September 29, 2023
2.
When you rhyme “mansion” with “Wisconsin” and get away with it: pic.twitter.com/EZBlcMr6JV— The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) September 29, 2023
3.
All them dishes in the sink = https://t.co/slxqnlaK5G pic.twitter.com/EUkrFvD1ua— if you know you know. (@jakalaonu_) September 26, 2023
4.
I’m wheezing laughing pic.twitter.com/6CcCheycd6— Ever Bless (@bannedyoangel) October 1, 2023
5.
My mother has discovered Meg Thee Stallion and fr wants me to use my Twitter powers to rally the TL and get her to come over for Thanksgiving. I wish I was lying but she’s really fr 💀💀💀💀💀💀— Big Strap Energy (@d_la_reina) October 1, 2023
6.
Well if the government shutdown, who am I paying my student loans to? pic.twitter.com/oMJjcMvWg5— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) September 28, 2023
7.
Now wdf is this 💀 pic.twitter.com/ewkbd70NpU— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 29, 2023
8.
Beyoncé: “Look around, everybody on mute…”— Le’Gibé Tquoi (@MrDoubleUSee) October 2, 2023
Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/K3qy4nd0jR
9.
beyoncé dgaf 😭😭😭 everyone has to pay $28 pic.twitter.com/xAMgInqaFi— aaden (@eatsleepfrank) October 2, 2023
10.
me at the amc concessions pic.twitter.com/ZieL1Pv3Ds— ･ﾟspeading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) October 2, 2023
11.
i’m simultaneously tired of this grandpa and aware that thats too damn bad— beef strokin off (@tavia_cw) September 30, 2023
12.
bro walking out like a bottle girl 😭 https://t.co/CgeOGmR9Ec— $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) September 29, 2023
13.
$14 for a bowl at chipotle. i’m taking all yall forks.— 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) September 29, 2023
14.
Black math is losing the house key and your momma somehow equating that to someone being able to just walk into her house.— 💕 Doll Face. ✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) September 26, 2023
15.
Lmaoooooooooooooo Offset so throw’d off he didn’t have to do Bobbi like this pic.twitter.com/C2PsenozP2— ⚜️The B-U-N™⚜️ (@BayouBun) September 28, 2023
16.
Barbz & Bardigang fighting on the timeline using AI images 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DZ9tw0ty82— girl posts💄 (@itgirlposts) September 30, 2023
17.
Baby the ladies on tik tok saying drake couldn’t remember the words to half his songs in Atlanta. He tried to give them an encore and she said the crowd groaned 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— TheeMarketingMamí (@WizMonifaaa) September 27, 2023
18.
We WILL get through this 😢 pic.twitter.com/gU7iiBeqF6— pure/homie (@anthnyxyz) October 2, 2023
19.
when you're trying someone's food for the first time and it's nasty as hell 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/A8RSErNBwH— spicebae (@spicebae_) September 28, 2023
20.
One thing Ms Tina is gonna do is remind us Solange is her favorite daughter. pic.twitter.com/vnTjGQG2dF— 👽brittny pierre🪩 (@sleep2dream) October 1, 2023
21.
I think about this exchange so often. 💀 pic.twitter.com/p8bUrhugz9— issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) September 29, 2023
22.
not being the one, but somehow being the right one https://t.co/lETnHPbXLG— juski (IG: EARRINGDEALER) (@earringdealer1) September 26, 2023
23.
me when he open that phone next to me pic.twitter.com/84O73HkXEI— jovvs. (@jovvssssss) September 30, 2023
24.
Knowing 1 thing for certain and 2 things for sure https://t.co/1SG2Mzm94U— DrAlwaysSuspended (@SuspendedDr) September 26, 2023
25.
…i do not have a cat pic.twitter.com/BLygexCdXq— taylor garron (@taylorgarron) September 28, 2023
26.
“Lemme call you right back” = indefinite amount of time https://t.co/ZuXbBG1yZN— Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) September 26, 2023
27.
Lunch break starting whenever I sit down start eating https://t.co/2eAckon96y— Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) September 26, 2023