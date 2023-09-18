My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing At These 28 Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter This Week
"Aliens should've made something shake a lil before now if they wanted some attention. We got a lot of things goin' on."
It's Monday again, ya'll! Let's start the week off right with BuzzFeed's weekly roundup of Black Twitter tweets! This list will not only make you laugh, but it'll also keep you up to date on everything trending in Black pop culture. So sit back, relax, and scroll with me as we recap the best tweets since last Monday.
1.
black people when we feel sick: pic.twitter.com/SNoQdyyDks— 𝚓𝚊𝚜♡ (@jjasshole) September 11, 2023
2.
I’ve been hollering at this for the last 10 minutes 😂😂😂😂 but somebody had to say it bc they’d been unnecessarily loud the whole show lolol pic.twitter.com/RbbauwlqX2— TT Dora (@ItsMe_NotYu) September 13, 2023
3.
Me hyping up my girl so she can buy me that new 2k24 pic.twitter.com/pd08ObYe0H— Hoodville (@Hoodville_) September 13, 2023
4.
My dog be begging for ANYTHING. Baby what are you finna do with a Celsius and a blunt??????— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) September 15, 2023
5.
me when someone's upset or arguing and say, "they'll beat everyone's ass in here.": pic.twitter.com/vfBqvKQGiW— spicebae (@spicebae_) September 13, 2023
6.
September 13, 2023
7.
Ciara when asked about coparenting! When I tell you I am in complete TEARS!!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/sSrdVPxe08— Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) September 13, 2023
8.
Me 2 seconds afta I order somethin online pic.twitter.com/unFJGmZvy8— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 15, 2023
9.
tori in victorious was airing out everybody business on The Slap it was crazy !!— sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) September 17, 2023
10.
This video is so doggone funny to me!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bygfohJ1UW— Kevín (@KevOnStage) September 15, 2023
11.
Aliens shoulda made something shake a lil before now if they wanted some attention. We got a lot of things going on pic.twitter.com/ANj2QkPqMn— Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) September 13, 2023
12.
🗣️It doesn’t matter who’s wrong or right… just beat it… https://t.co/97TWWsUR3k pic.twitter.com/TSYYdS8WEY— Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) September 14, 2023
13.
Black Twitter to Halle Bailey pic.twitter.com/3HGiIYI4Qy— 🌈 Drew Sidora’s Spotlight Holder 🦄 (@SeddieWeddie) September 14, 2023
14.
when he tries to spin the block and ask what happened to the old me? 😭— spicebae (@spicebae_) September 15, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/U7QkzSrnZc
15.
jonathan majors said pic.twitter.com/jCuUvbWL84— BAMBI. (@theeebambi2) September 14, 2023
16.
When you ask the lord to give you a sign for the 20th time today: https://t.co/Tlnnk2dkUK— Taytalktome. (@talktometay) September 13, 2023
17.
Absolutely Nobody:— Fuck Yo 🥷🏾 Season (@JovonnieB) September 13, 2023
Ashanti & Nelly: pic.twitter.com/rWaJOO5gXK
18.
this what i mean when i say i’m sexy dancing in the house i feel like britney spears https://t.co/dpn0LCtzVZ— YANA 🫀 (@otgyana) September 13, 2023
19.
When you’re singing the “clean up” song, but your child not picking shit up 😒. pic.twitter.com/cflt9OjuHD— 🫧 ivywivy (@ivysplanet) September 13, 2023
20.
nun just ordered the big sexyy meal from popeyes pic.twitter.com/OK9ZcwBxen— eric mays stan acct. (@partynextweexnd) September 12, 2023
21.
“Don’t answer the door for nobody” https://t.co/whgHBNw02L— . (@Notdojaaa) September 13, 2023
22.
what is megan thee stallion training for and do we need to be training too…— ni (@cooIpeopIe) September 17, 2023
23.
damn i aint kno i was that thick hold on https://t.co/9d9mhUlAD8— Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) September 13, 2023
24.
Man I’m hungry https://t.co/MIaM94e7O9— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 13, 2023
25.
This is sending me so baddkvjjeencn pic.twitter.com/Vc4cWsJtvd— pocket (@islandthembo) September 12, 2023
26.
this look like an episode of Empire man lmao https://t.co/ZBLqQ51wSk— Yan Snead (@YanSnead) September 13, 2023
27.
This is a sick man😂 pic.twitter.com/POdvCaYML7— Avery (@ItsAvery) September 12, 2023
28.
https://t.co/ssrgMXyjms pic.twitter.com/Ew5uoSrKmq— huh? (@IHateYourFacee) September 12, 2023