Y'all, get ready because this story is m-e-s-s-y! Cheating on a spouse always comes with its own drama, but it's uniquely messy when your spouse cheats with someone in your own family! Revenge is sweet, but how far is too far?
That's the question in this story about a woman who found out that her husband cheated on her with her cousin, so she moved in with her wealthy grandparents. But, when she told her grandparents what her cousin had done, they revoked all of her cousin's inheritance money. Now, she's wondering if she went too far?
"My grandparents give each of their grandkids enough to buy a house when we graduate from college. We have to get through college on our own. My older brother made it through with some debt, so he paid that off and still had enough for a 50% down payment and money in the bank for emergencies."
"I was lucky enough to qualify for a scholarship as well as a bursary through my father's employer. When I graduated, I bought a small house close to public transportation so I could take the train to work."
"A few years later, I met and married my husband. He met my cousin Yvonne at my wedding. She is beautiful. I know I'm not ugly, but she is gorgeous. They started an affair about three months after the wedding."
"I found out because they are both stupid. I was hurt. But more than that, I was furious. I wanted to kick him out immediately and divorce."
"Instead, I waited almost six more months. A month before my cousin graduated from university, I went to my grandparents and broke down. I told them that I just found out about the cheating and that I was shattered that my own family would do that to me. I stayed with them for a couple of weeks."
"My husband tried to get to me, but I didn't talk to him. My grandmother helped me get a lawyer for the divorce during this time. My cousin has basically been shunned by the family now. My house was a premarital asset and was covered in our prenup. I gave my ex one month to move out."
"My grandparents are old school about marriage and family. They are beyond pissed. They said that they couldn't fix what she did, but they could make their displeasure clear. They gave me her money."
"My ex is begging me to let him stay because he loves me. I said that he would not sleep with other women if he loved me. I know he doesn't. He just did the math and found out how fucked he is. My aunt and uncle are pissed off at me for screwing their baby out of so much money."
"I want to be clear here. It was never my intention to take her money. I just wanted our grandparents to not give it to her. Me getting it was just frosting on the cake. Right now, the family is divided, but mostly on my side. They do not want to openly disagree with my grandparents."
"Everything is over and done with. The divorce will take a little more time, but my money is in my retirement account, my ex is out of my house, and my cousin can go fuck herself. I feel guilty about not confronting them immediately and for bringing my grandparents into it."
"My ex asked me how I knew. I told the dumbass his texts were all showing up on our tablet before he deleted them. I had screenshots of everything. So, I guess I'm asking if I went too far and whether that makes me the only asshole in this situation?"
People rushed to the comments to weigh in, and unanimously agreed that the woman was NOT the asshole for accepting her cousin's inheritance money. "Not the asshole," user neanderbeast wrote. "She knew she was doing wrong and she should have known there might be consequences. She ain't a kid anymore, she is responsible for her own actions."
"You screwed her out of money but she screwed you out of your marriage. Or more precisely your husband," user Playful_Pudding2251 agreed.
"You aren’t responsible for the choices your grandparents made," user DaniMW argued. "You didn’t ask them to withhold her money, you only asked them to help you divorce your husband (which anyone would expect family to help with). So you have nothing to feel bad about."
"If you really don’t want to keep it, you can give it to charity. Or you can invest it for your future, or the future of your family."