We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 35 Genius Home Products Yet

1. A mold and mildew remover that'll allow you to set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
2. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker because dietary restrictions (or preferences!) shouldn't stop you from enjoying dessert. Reviewers swear it gives frozen fruit the texture of ice cream or sorbet, so now you can gobble up your dream flavor combinations.
Promising review: "What a treat! It was not noisy at all (my electric toothbrush is louder)! The instructions were easy to follow, as was the cleanup of the unit. I also purchased PB2 and PB2 with cocoa when I ordered the Yonanas. I rolled the slightly thawed (five minutes) bananas in the PB2 and the result was a delicious peanut buttery treat! This machine truly delivers everything it promises and more! No, I'm not a paid spokesperson, just a very satisfied customer!" —Y. C. Turner
3. A pack of inconspicuous corner guards for protecting your little one, your poor knees, and even your blind senior pooch from any future ouchies caused by bumping into the corner of the coffee table.
Promising review: "Must-have. I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them. They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" —Amazon Customer
4. A broom for pet hair to loosen the fur trapped in your carpet. It works just as well on wood and linoleum, with the rubber head working as a magnet to attract stray hairs. There's also a built-in squeegee for wiping up liquids or for cleaning glass. Plus, the handle extends from 36 to 60 inches so it can reach practically any mess.
Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V
Check out my colleague's FURemover Evriholder broom review for more deets and some very satisfying photos of the globs of hair she removed from her carpet.
5. A silverware sorter if you cringe every time you open the drawer and see your forks, knives, and spoons spilling out of their tray.
Promising review: "I bought two of these because I have a disgusting amount of toddler/baby silverware along with regular silverware. Since I put these in, WOW does my drawer look organized and empty. I get compliments all the time." —Melanie slinger
6. A cute velvet storage ottoman so you can create a little more storage in your tiny apartment *and* provide guests with an extra seat when all the room on your itty bitty couch is gone.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord swears by hers. In her own words:
"Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N
7. A lawn repair formula that'll regrow the grass so you have something to mow next spring. It's designed to reverse scorch marks from pet urine, damage from digging, and wear in high traffic areas.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
8. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet = a lot of messes. And these can deal with a lot of 'em: Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
9. A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash. If you've ever opened the dryer expecting...well...dry sheets, only to find them tangled in a damp ball, you need this. Doing the bare minimum = having to dry your bedsheets only once.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
10. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have our two speakers to either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum
11. A peel-and-stick wallpaper if you're looking for a low-effort DIY. What's easier than a sticker?
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give six stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy
12. Or! A sheet of marble contact paper so you can cover larger areas. Thanks to its oil-proof and waterproof finish, it'll stand up to spills and mess.
Promising review: "I resurfaced my office desk with this paper and it looks really good. What I like about it is that it's waterproof (I have spilled coffee and water and it wipes up without soaking into the contact paper.) Easy to install and pretty. I just ordered another roll for my linen shelves and will be ordering more for my laundry cabinet shelves." —Amazon Customer
13. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets that'll ensure your foods emerge perfectly cooked instead of still raw or burned to a crisp because you guesstimated the cook time.
Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl
