26 TikTok Pet Products With Results That Prove They’re Worth It

1. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "I have a corgi…that should say plenty about my dog hair situation. He just loooooooooooves to rub his tan self up against my dark grey upholstered headboard 😂. I was going through lint roller like someone who bought stock in them. I saw a TikTok of someone using the ChomChom and bought it. It came super fast and my headboard no longer looks like it’s made of corgi hide." —Mrs. Bechard
2. And a carpet scraper to really reach between the strands of yarn and unearth the pet hair your vacuum isn't grabbing.
Promising review: "We have two cats who have medium/ longer hair and even with daily brushing they leave their mark with shedding. We have a decent vacuum, and even after vacuuming I can take this scraper and pull off or gather more hair than Donald has on his entire head. It's quite satisfying to do, because you really don't know what's there until it's gone. I won't live without one of these now. Also, the steps are the BEST! A hard-to-vacuum area can be so detailed it's wild. I'd not be surprised if the handle gave out before the actual blade or tool end of this item. Either way, it's great. Just be careful what you use this on." —Mom of 3
3. Or! A telescoping pet hair broom that'll spare you from cleaning on your hands and knees. It works just as well on wood and linoleum, with the rubber head working as a magnet to attract stray hairs. There's also a built-in squeegee for wiping up liquids or for cleaning glass.
Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V
4. An odor-eliminating spray so you can lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
5. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "So we rescued a new dog and she had a few accidents in the house and this has been a lifesaver to say the least. It has removed every stain and cleaned every spot where she had the accident or spilled anything. It worked amazingly. I highly recommend this to everyone! A must have for every house with pets and kids." —Jyllian Long
6. Or a pack of stain-removing pads for smaller messes when you don't want to lug out the carpet steamer. It can tackle both pet and human messes: Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! Wine? Check!
Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC
7. A nail file board if your pup hates getting their nails trimmed but the scratch marks their overgrown claws make on your wood floors make you sad. This is like an emery board for your dog!
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
8. An automatic water fountain to encourage picky cats to stay hydrated. Some cats hate drinking still water (long story short, it's a defense mechanism), so a fountain with running water may be more enticing.
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
Promising review: "My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless-steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." —Minno Durkin
9. Or a no-spill water bowl that'll prevent your pooch from splashing and slopping water all over your floor. Water flows only when your pet's tongue touches the floating disk in the center, and the sides are also raised to prevent water from spilling out if you were to accidentally bump the bowl.
10. A crate training toy so you can help your puppy be more comfortable in their crate. It's attaches to the crate's walls and is the perfect surface for a smear of peanut butter or a frozen treat they can lick or gnaw, which can help reduce their stress.
Promising review: "Our puppy loves this! We used it to lure her into her crate and be comfortable spending time in there. The licking is self-soothing, and it is great having something cold for her sore mouth while she is teething. She hasn’t been biting or chewing on it, but having something cold has stopped her from chewing up other items! We are also in a humid climate where the average temperatures have been in the high 90s and low 100s so having something cold to cool her off really helps. We purchased other similar items (like lick mats) but they have not worked nearly as well, and they don’t have a cover! The cover is key to being able to freeze this and keep it clean between uses." —LadyTodd
11. A treat-dispensing toy if your pup gets up to no good when they're bored. This durable pouch holds treats, frozen snacks, smears of peanut butter, and kibble. You can even freeze the treats inside to prolong the fun! The curved bottom causes it to roll erratically, so your dog will have a blast chasing it every which way. Just pop it in the dishwasher when it needs a cleaning!
Promising review: "I’ve been seeing this all over TikTok and thought I’d give it a try. My 7-month-old Springer can get her meal out of any puzzle feeder in a few minutes flat. But this is a game changer! I plugged the hole with peanut butter and filled with some kibble/water and froze, and it took her a good 45 minutes to get through. Amazing. I also way prefer the Toppl over a Kong — it’s so much easier to clean!" —Jen
12. A handy grooming rake for de-matting and deshedding your cats and dogs with long, thick coats.
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German shepherd that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." —Rescue2inVB
13. And on that topic, an all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit if you're tired of the stress of a trip to the groomers. This at-home kit comes with a grooming brush, a deshedding tool, a trimming tool, a nozzle head, and a cleaning brush so you can accomplish any grooming task you need without causing you or your pet any unnecessary anxiety. But the best part is the built-in vacuum and collecting container, which means that as you brush them, loose hairs are sucked up right away, so you don't have to brush and then vacuum.
The kit includes five attachments: a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, electric clipper with four comb attachments (6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm), a nozzle head, and cleaning brush for collecting any fallen pet hair.
Promising review: "I saw a video of this on TikTok and had to try it out. My dog is part husky and sheds a lot. The noise isn’t too loud; it’s sounds like white noise when it’s on the highest setting. I’ve been using the deshedding attachment on him twice a week and it’s been incredible. Would absolutely recommend!" —Amazon Customer
