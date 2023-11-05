26 TikTok Pet Products With Results That Prove They’re Worth It

Check out a TikTok of how much fur this pet broom removed!



Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V



Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

Check out my colleague's FURemover Evriholder broom review for more deets and some very satisfying photos of the globs of hair she removed from her carpet.