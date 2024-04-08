29 Things You'll Be Pretty Damn Pleased With Yourself For Buying

1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
3. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
Promising review: "I used this recently on an overnight flight to Europe. Definitely made me more comfortable to have my feet elevated off the floor (I'm 5'3"). It could have been a little wider (I have small size 7 feet). But it was ample enough and compact to travel with. It did not bother the person in front of me (I had it attached to my tray table). Glad I made the purchase, definitely felt like it gave my legs some relief." —daydoo72
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
4. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
5. Some shakers of Bojangle's seasoning that'll probably end up becoming your most reached for spice blend. There's a reason this mouthwatering mix is chained up at the restaurant so you can't steal it!
6. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A CeraVe eye cream for helping reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles, as well as helping hydrate and calm tired skin.
Promising review: "I think out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review, is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $12.55.
8. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker because reviewers swear it gives frozen fruit the texture of ice cream or sorbet. Now you can gobble up your dream flavor combinations. And it's great for folks who have dietary restrictions.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
9. A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm for anyone with heels so cracked and dry that they refuse to let other people see their bare feet. This intensely hydrating salve comes in an easy-to-apply roll-on formula, and is designed to soften and protect the skin and fill in heel cracks.
Promising review: "Guys, in just a little over a month my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven’t seen in over 10 years 😭 I’m only 30, but I’ve had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I’ve always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I’ve tried so many products, I’ve lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money, and hope! But this product — it’s given me my feet back 😭 I don’t have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don’t have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet anymore either. I love the large lip balm–type tube because of this!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $6.47.
10. An anti-humidity spray if you want to give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through 2–3 shampoos!
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid 80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.
Get it from Amazon for $28.
11. A Trtl travel pillow that'll cushion your neck and keep it upright — which is the best position to prevent neck pain. Plus, your neighbors will silently thank you because it means you're not flopping your head from side to side and onto their shoulders.
Promising review: "Completely satisfied! I have a bulging disc in my neck and related neck/shoulder pain so I can't afford to fall asleep uncomfortably when I travel via car or plane. This neck pillow looks a little goofy (as most do!) but it definitely works. It essentially helped me sleep sitting up on and off during a 10-hour car trip with no discomfort or pain. Once your head starts to fall to the side just a little, it will hold you up. I didn't feel it was as comfortable or natural putting the support under my chin but it could definitely work that way if your head tips forward when you fall asleep. I will definitely take this on any and all long trips where I want to sleep and ensure I have proper neck support!" —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in five colors).
12. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) so you can enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.