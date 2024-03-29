Owning These 37 Products Will Probably Make You Feel Like A God Among Mortals This Spring

1. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker because reviewers swear it gives frozen fruit the texture of ice cream or sorbet. Now, you can gobble up your dream flavor combinations. And it's great for folks who have dietary restrictions.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It's easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $30.40.
2. A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm for anyone with heels so cracked and dry that they refuse to let other people see their bare feet. This intensely hydrating salve comes in an easy-to-apply roll-on formula, and is designed to soften and protect the skin and fill in heel cracks.
Promising review: "Guys, in just a little over a month, my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven't seen in over 10 years 😭 I'm only 30, but I've had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I've always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I've tried so many products I've lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money, and hope! But this product — it's given me my feet back 😭 I don't have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don't have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet anymore, either. I love the large lip balm–type tube because of this!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $6.47.
3. An anti-humidity spray if you want to give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through 2–3 shampoos!
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid-80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.
Get it from Amazon for $24.37.
4. A Trtl travel pillow that'll cushion your neck and keep it upright — which may help you arrive at your spring break vacation destination without neck pain. Plus, your neighbors will silently thank you because it means you're not flopping your head from side to side and onto their shoulders.
Promising review: "Completely satisfied! I have a bulging disc in my neck and related neck/shoulder pain, so I can't afford to fall asleep uncomfortably when I travel via car or plane. This neck pillow looks a little goofy (as most do!), but it definitely works. It essentially helped me sleep sitting up on and off during a 10-hour car trip with no discomfort or pain. Once your head starts to fall to the side just a little, it will hold you up. I didn't feel it was as comfortable or natural to put the support under my chin, but it could definitely work that way if your head tips forward when you fall asleep. I will definitely take this on any and all long trips where I want to sleep and ensure I have proper neck support!" —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
5. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) so you can enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip. So go ahead and get your spring makeover on!
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and in the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A shoe stretch spray to soften too-tight boots, loafers, sandals, gloves, and more. You paid good money for those super cute leather boots and by golly you're going to get them on your feet, muscular calves be damned.
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review for more deets!
Promising review: "It deserves 100 stars. I wish I found it years ago. This product is slightly life-changing, and I'm not kidding!! I had to abandon shoes for a rubbing in the wrong spot or because they were really close to fitting, but something was not quite right. I got a really great deal on an expensive pair of sandals; they were gorgeous yet a tiny bit tight, and the leather was firm. I was about to send them back, but I loved them so much I thought maybe there was a product. It perfectly softened and stretched the sandals. I've since used it for a few different pairs of shoes with fabulous results. Best purchase!!! Nothing better than comfortable shoes!!!" —Clm75
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
8. And on the topic of nails, a smudge-correcting clear nail polish so it's NBD when your painstakingly painted mani gets crinkled because you *thought* your nails were fully dried but learned they were most definitely still slightly wet after you buttoned up your pants.
Promising review: "This refreshes my worn-out manicure very well. I apply this as a topcoat over my old manicure. It respreads and smooths out the polish and leaves it fresh and shiny. It's a bit pricey, but it does save me a lot of time and trouble not having to repolish my nails." —SoniaSophia
Get it from Amazon for $20.
9. A dry shampoo powder if you're looking for a travel-friendly option (it's a powder, not an aerosol can) to mattify your roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of your hairstyles between washes.
Promising review: "I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used. The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work with my fingers, and it is a wonderful volumizer. The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me." —Lexi Jean
Get it from Amazon for $18.
10. A lawn repair formula that'll regrow the grass that died over the winter so you have something to mow this spring! It's designed to reverse scorch marks from your pet's urine, damage from their digging, and wear in high-traffic areas.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
11. Some restorative wipes so you can rehab front doors and shutters that are looking cloudy and grimy after winter snows and cold winds. These wipes are saturated with a solution that revives oxidized, faded, and sun-damaged surfaces bumpers, siding, mailboxes, grills, garden tools, painted surfaces, and more.
Promising review: "My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter, I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren't new ones!" —Mom@home
Get five wipes from Amazon for $13.05.