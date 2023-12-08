35 Really Satisfying Before And Afters For Anyone Who Just Wants To Feel Something

Promising review: "The words won't do it justice. I had this little bottle for over a year before I finally used it. What a mistake! I should've used it immediately! We have a small leak in our shower, which leads to a lot of built-up mold and mildew. I had tried everything else — commercial cleaners, even — and nothing touched it. Then I came across the little bottle I had bought over a year earlier and had pushed to the back of the cabinet, and I thought, 'What have I got to lose?' IT CLEANED ALL THE BLACK GUNK OUT OF MY SHOWER! I can't say enough good about it. I will buy more and keep some on hand, at least until we can get this leak fixed. What a lifesaver." —REMayRicks

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.