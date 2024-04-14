29 Quick-Fix Solutions To Common Home Problems

1. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) so you can enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
2. Some bedsheet tags that'll simplify both the bed-making and sheet-storing processes. Instead of wondering if this is the queen or king-size sheets or laying out the flat sheet only to realize it's turned the wrong way, you'll just...like...know...immediately.
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." —ESimms5555
Get four labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $13.75+ (available in larger sets and nine styles).
3. A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens as the fan spins. It sticks to the fan blade and is unnoticeable — but you may notice the difference in the air!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A mold and mildew remover gel because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately, when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. And a bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray to make soap scum and shower grime buildup vanish without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
6. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A laundry guard so clothes can't fall behind your washing machine/dryer, never to be seen again. This adjustable shelf attaches via magnets to save you from hunting for lost socks or having to move a heavy machine to snag a fallen dress.
Haus Maus is a family-owned small business.
Promising review: "Really wish I had thought to design this myself. But here it goes. Love that it's magnetic. This makes it highly durable if and when there are vibrations or an unstable load in either the washer or dryer. This stays put. I haven't had any issues with it not staying and have not lost any items since getting this. A++" —Suzanne McCurdy
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
8. A water dispenser leveler that'll probably elicit a literal "OMG" from you now that you know there is a solution to the annoying problem of it being nearly impossible to fully fill a glass with water from the fridge because of the current angle of the spout.
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.
Promising reviews: "Game changer for our fridge. We had to adjust our shelves a bit, but it was way worth it to have this thing fit!" —Alex McGee
"This has made getting water from my refrigerator much easier for my grandkids and me." —Susan
Get it from Packard 3D Designs on Etsy for $25 (available in three colors and two attachment styles).
9. And on the topic of fridge upgrades, a 3D-printed drip tray for anyone tired of dealing with splashback when they simply want to get a glass of water. It's also great for catching stray ice nuggets. Why does ice continue to dispense even after you're no longer pressing the button???
Inman 3D Printshop is a small business based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and run by Erin and Chad with occasional help from their two kiddos.
This is designed specifically for LG brand fridges with a "ThinQ" external ice and water dispenser.
Promising review: "I was in disbelief when my brand new LG refrigerator came without a drip tray. This is the perfect solution to it. Excellent quality and well worth the price point." —abakaletz1
Get it from Inman 3D Printshop on Etsy for $29.
10. Some pee pad magnets because your dog lifts their leg when they pee, so a pee pad flat on the floor...yeah, that catches liquid only *after* it's trickled down the wall.
Promising review: "We pad trained our Cavapoo and his pads are in our laundry room. He tends to lift his leg just a little toward the dryer, so having the pads now going up a little on the side of the dryer has eliminated that issue. They are very strong and super easy to use." —Kay K.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A pack of double shower hooks to save you time when you wanna toss your dirty shower curtain liner in the washing machine. Now you don't have to remove the shower curtain too (and then inevitably hang it up backwards). And one certified genius even used the hooks as pant hangers. *mind blown*
Promising review: "Wow. Game-changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn't you want to save yourself some time with these hooks? Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. Added bonus is the rings themselves: The balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 12 finishes).
12. An outlet extender if your bed, couch, cabinets, etc., can't lie flat against the wall because a pesky cord is in the way. This adapter has three outlets, so you can push your bed flat against the wall and still plug in the charger.
Promising review: "I have been looking for a solution that would allow for a nightstand and also a dresser to be pushed up against a wall even with things plugged into the outlet behind that furniture. I FOUND IT. This wall outlet extender does exactly what it says it will do. I have a fan, clock radio, and watch charger plugged into it and can still move the nightstand right up against the wall. The light on the dresser no longer forces the dresser to be out a couple of inches; it, too, can be pushed right up against the wall, and the cord is not in danger of getting crushed and becoming a fire hazard. A game changer! I will be ordering a few more." —Lynda L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.88 (available in white and black).
13. A crack weeder tool so your knuckles aren't scratched and bloodied after a session of sidewalk weed pulling. This stainless steel tool is designed to get into tight sidewalk cracks and remove stubborn thistles, weeds, and moss with ease.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.