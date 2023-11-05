36 Products To Help You Care For Yourself, Your Pets, Your Kids, Your Home...Basically Everything In Your Life

Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.

Promising review: "Miracle product. My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff but I swear by this now!" —Meghan Anne

Get it from Amazon for $8.63.