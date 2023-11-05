36 Products To Help You Care For Yourself, Your Pets, Your Kids, Your Home...Basically Everything In Your Life

1. A leave-in conditioner for curly-haired and tender-headed tots (and adults!) that harnesses the hydrating, reparative, and detangling abilities of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "Miracle product. My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff but I swear by this now!" —Meghan Anne
2. A microwave veggie steamer if you can't be bothered to boil a large pot of water just for your single serving of veggies. This steamer has a 2-cup capacity, so it's great for anyone who's cooking (or steaming) for one.
Promising review: "I love fresh vegetables but hate having to cook up the whole batch and store. This little microwave steamer worked out even BETTER than I could have imagined! I use it almost every day now. I can break off a few stalks of broccoli, cut up a some asparagus, carrots, steam it in the microwave for 3–3.5 minutes and I have a wonderful serving of mixed fresh veggies anytime I want. I love it! It is small, so if you're feeding a family, look for something bigger along the same lines. It's easy to clean, and it seems sturdy enough for the dishwasher, but I hand wash it because I had a microwave steamer that got warped after a few runs through the dishwasher. Would definitely buy again." —terifrancis
3. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement so dogs with skin sensitivities can just exist without scratching themselves until they bleed. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
4. A pair of compression gloves because they give your joints a comforting (and breathable!) bear hug throughout the day that may help relieve pain caused by arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendonitis.
Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I have a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers. I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them. I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" —Brittany Mcconnell
5. Some washing machine cleaning tablets that'll clean and freshen the inside while dissolving residue. You keep your washing machine open when it's not in use yet it still smells moldy. What gives?
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "I noticed a funny smell in my laundry room and realized it was coming from my washer. I bought these and tried them the same day I got them. Ran the washer on hot and open the lid midway through to see the washer was full of gunk and debris and things that this cleaner brought up. Once the cycle was done there was no more smell. My washer was clean. This product is seriously amazing. I wish I found it sooner." —Amazon Customer
6. And a pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
7. A multi-use skincare oil so you can say bye bye to uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (see ya later, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Promising review: "I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" —Jessamyne Campbell
8. A eucalyptus lavender pouch for getting the most out of your baths and showers. The hot steam triggers lavender's and eucalyptus' therapeutic benefits, which include promoting relaxation, decongestion, stress reduction, and encouraging restful sleep.
Each bag lasts for two to three showers.
Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based small business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.
Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." —Maggie
9. A roll-on migraine stick if you're prone to mind-numbing headaches. It's made with a mixture of peppermint, spearmint, lavender, and coconut oil so you may find sweet, sweet relief instead of having to retreat to your darkened bedroom when you feel a migraine coming on.
Read more about aromatherapy and tension headaches at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell
Read our Migrastil migraine stick review for more deets!
10. An odor-eliminating spray because you're pretty sure your houseguests think your living room smells like cat pee (you definitely think so!) since your kitty urinates in the same corner. This'll lift stains and odors fast. Plus each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
11. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
12. A cork roller to target and loosen tight, achy muscles.
