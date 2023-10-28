31 Annoying Pet Problems That Are Solved Thanks To These Products

1. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. An odor-eliminating spray so you can lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (or Subscribe & Save for $18.97/month).
3. A breath-freshening oral gel because your pooch's breath is HOT AND STANKY and but you know there's no way you're getting within 5 feet of them while holding a toothbrush. This twist-and-lick stick contains a dissolving gel that helps freshen breath, soften plaque buildup, and brighten teeth, over time.
Promising review: "I have a Chi-Yorkie, two breeds with horrible teeth (as toy breeds tend to have). I had my 2-year-old get a much-needed dental cleaning and then started using this product. Two months later and there is still no tarter buildup and her breath is so much more pleasant." —Dianne F.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
4. A vacuum LED light that'll show you all the pet hairs, spilled kibble, human crumbs, kitty litter crystals, and dust bunnies that you probably didn't even notice were lurking on your "clean" floors.
5. A cleansing wrinkle cream for squishy-faced breeds — like Frenchies, bulldogs, and pugs — which have a tendency to develop tear stains and infections in their skin folds. Long-haired breeds can also benefit from a good cleaning every now and then.
Promising review: "This cream is the miracle worker. My 2-year-old English bulldog had yeast in his wrinkles. I cleaned every day with hydrogen peroxide but it didn't clear it up. It just kept it from getting worse. Then I used a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and apple cider vinegar but nothing. I also used the products from the Natural Dog Company but my bully hated the smell. One night I came across this product. I was desperate and decided to give it a try. Within 24 hours of using Squishface I noticed a huge difference. Within 48 hours it was almost gone. By 72 hours it had cleared up. I clean his face before bed and apply the cream. I only use once a day and that was enough for us. I can't say my bully loves it because seriously what bully likes having their wrinkles cleaned? He tolerates it and I love that it worked for us. It has no smell to it, it's natural, and it WORKS!" —KS92
Get it from Amazon for $18.70.
6. A silent "squeaky" toy to keep everyone happy. It has an ultrasonic squeaker that only your dog can hear = you can watch TV, do work, read a book, take a nap, etc. without the incessant high-pitched squeak of your pup nomming on their toy. And there's no stuffing inside so you won't need to clean gator guts!
Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.
Get it from Amazon for $13.74 (available in two sizes and five other animal shapes).
7. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray if you want your cat's coat soft, shiny, and free of dander and flakes. It's made with aloe vera and oatmeal to condition dry skin and reduce redness.
Promising review: "We have an overweight cat that has trouble grooming her back. She was so full of dandruff and greasy fur that I hated petting her. We took her to the vet, and he thought it was allergies. We tried prednisone for a while, and it was clear she was less itchy, but the dandruff remained. The vet suggested different food, so we switched to a different flavor (different ingredients) in the same line, and there was no change. Our poor girl looked miserable. We decided to try a bath, but she's 13 years old so we knew she wouldn't enjoy it. While looking for a shampoo for her, I came across this product and decided to try it before torturing her with a bath. After the first application there was a huge difference! After the second application, her dandruff is GONE. We spray her down and then brush her. She is so soft and shiny! She finally looks healthy, and feels good to pet." —Amber Steele
Get it from Amazon for $10.96 (or Subscribe & Save for $10.41/month).
8. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement so dogs with skin sensitivities can just exist without scratching themselves until they bleed. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five styles).
9. A creamy paw butter because your pet deserves a little spoiling. This balm moisturizes dry, cracked paws and snoots and is safe if licked or swallowed.
Promising review: "We live in Chicago and the winters are brutal on our black lab's paws. The salt and snow were cracking his pads and although our dog wasn't whining or showing any pain, there is no way that a crack in his pad felt good. We put this on his paws once a day and noticed an improvement. We would take him out to play fetch and apply it the second we came back inside while he was still tired and panting so that he wouldn't lick it all off. It worked well enough that we'll buy it again next winter." —Todd Snyder
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A double layer cat litter-trapping mat that'll grab the crystals and pebbles that hitch a ride on your cat's paws so they don't end up all over your floors. Then you can just dump the litter right back into their box!
Promising review: "Can I give more than 5 stars? This mat is amazing! I was skeptical, but for the first time ever kitty litter wasn’t tracked all over our house. We have two cats and have tried lots of other mats, and none of them have ever worked. This one catches all the kitty litter and it’s super easy to shake it out and clean too. Not sure how I ever lived without this!" —Katherine Henle
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).
11. And a customizable litter box splash guard for protecting your walls, preventing your kitty from peeing outside the box, and trapping litter they like to kick up after conducting business. Tell me why cats always pee in the tiny spot between the wall and the litter pan! 😩 Also, one genius person (see below) used this around an indoor doggie lawn.
12. Aaaaaaand on the topic of litter, a bag of premium clumping litter if scooping the litter box and having the clumps break into a dozen pieces while releasing a pee- and ammonia-scented cloud is your biggest frustration with your current litter. Ding ding ding! This winning litter will prevent that problem. Plus reviewers say the odor control is fantastic.
Promising review: "Love this litter! Finally a litter with no odor! We have two cats; they're sisters. We have two litter boxes in a 2,500-square-foot, 150-year-old house. Before switching to Dr Elsey's litter I could smell those litter boxes no matter where I was in the house, no matter what brand the litter was, and we tried at least a dozen of the top name brand litters! Dr Elsey's litter clumps well and is lightweight. My one kitty is very particular/fussy about her litter. We changed just one litter box, to this litter at first, because we still had some of the previously purchased litter left. The fussy kitty would no longer use the litter box with the old litter in it. Dr Elsey's litter is very clean and not dusty. And the price for this litter is very competitive. I would easily give this litter a 10-star rating." —Diane Zillich
Get a 40-lb bag from Amazon for $20.99.
13. A litter box odor neutralizer you sprinkle at the bottom of the litter box to help keep your house smelling pretty much pet-free. (Despite your stinky gremlins trying to prove otherwise!)
14. A wood polish so you can hide the scratch marks from your dog's overgrown nails along the bottom of your doors and on your wood floor.
Promising review: "I have original paneled doors in my home and they are in excellent condition except for the fact that they were seriously dried out and had deep scratching from pets. I had no idea I needed this in my life. Easy application with a microfiber towel and then a quick wipe down an hour later to remove any residue. This brought my interior and exterior doors back to life. If you have deep scratches in your wood, this is a must-have! Very pleased." —Victoria
Get it from Amazon for $9.02.
15. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "So we rescued a new dog and she had a few accidents in the house and this has been a lifesaver to say the least. It has removed every stain and cleaned every spot where she had the accident or spilled anything. It worked amazingly. I highly recommend this to everyone! A must have for every house with pets and kids." —Jyllian Long
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
16. A magnetic screen door that'll not only let in the cool spring breeze air (while keeping *out* the buggies), but will also prevent you from having to let your dog go out every 10 minutes. Why is it that dogs stand at the door and bark until you let them out only to bark at the door asking to come back in 30 seconds later???
Promising review: "We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in. At first he wasn't quite sure about going through it; in fact he scratched at it signaling us to open it for him. But after a few training treats he figured it out. Installation was so easy! The Velcro, fabric, and mesh all seem very good quality. I'm also happy that we can take down the screen in the winter and store away easily, then just reattach it in the spring. Very happy with my purchase!" —Crystal K
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes).