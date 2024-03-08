31 Products So Great Reviewers Have Basically Written Them Love Letters

1. A beeswax wood polisher so you can revive your embarrassingly worn, dinged, and dented cabinets and table quick as a flash. Plus, this method is a heck of a lot cheaper than actually replacing the wood or furniture piece, and using this polish on a regular basis can actually help keep the wood hydrated so it lasts longer.
Promising review: "We’ve had a dining room table worn down for seven years by young kids, strong disinfectant, and just general family abuse. I’ve wanted to get rid of it due to the massive wear and scratches. Used this per the instructions, and the table looks nearly brand-new! Strongly recommend. If you’re on the fence, you won’t regret it." —Tyler Hanes
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).
2. A collagen-coating hair treatment if your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good, I really miss the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box, but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through it, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking, but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product. I have long, fine hair, but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $6.68.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
3. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "Two months ago, we got a 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made cleanup so much simpler, and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh, clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
4. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Promising review: "I’m 26 and have had dry feet for a long time, but it has gradually gotten worse after I had my kids. My feet were so bad that it was putting holes in my socks and making me so insecure. I have tried literally every brand and type of cream, pumice stone, callus shavers, and grater you can think of, and I was at a total loss. I found this right before Christmas, read the reviews, and decided to buy it for myself. OH MY GOD it has changed my life!!! I am no longer embarrassed by my feet and finally feel confident without my socks on. I am IN LOVE with this product I hope it never leaves!" —Rachel L
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
6. A kid-friendly travel tray to spare you from the tedious task of handing your child a single goldfish at a time because you didn't bring any smaller containers to the park and giving them the bag = most fishes will end up on the floor. This tray not only offers a place for snacks but also comes with a cup holder, and an adapter so you can use insert it in cupholders in the car, stroller, movie theater, outdoor chairs, etc.
Promising review: "We are always traveling and need something that my toddler can easily put her snacks and drink in. I saw this on a TikTok video, and it sold me. This travel tray has been the best. I no longer have to keep handing my daughter snacks; now, I can fill the tray with her favorite snack and drink and head out. My mom, who watches my daughter from time to time, saw it and had to buy one for her car. The tray comes with an extra insert in case the cupholder is bigger. It also comes with a grip ring so that the tray will stay steady in the cupholder." —Caitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors).
7. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, will NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks who have difficulty getting down on their hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
8. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months, and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in black and white).
9. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth-whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well, and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
10. A seamless bodysuit for offering support and smoothing whether you want to wear it under something else or on its own as a top.
Some reviewers say the bodysuit is comparable to the Skims versions.
Promising review: "I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more. The thong does ride up on me, but I do not mind it, as all thong bodysuits do that. I will definitely look into buying a few brief versions for my time of month and more comfort with clothing that requires no hiding panty lines. I also bought the post-surgery shapewear and really enjoyed it, but I had to return it as I had arm lipo and felt it was pushing everything toward my arms. I wish they made a version with long sleeves. For those that have no concern of arms and post-surgery, I loved the way it cinched me in in my tummy area and the comfort under my clothes." —Zoka
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 11 colors/styles).
11. A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring in just one cycle. Or have fun descaling it multiple times. Your choice!
Promising review: "This is the first time anything has sent particles out while brewing. My first cup of coffee after doing this was amazing and I could tell that my machine needed this cleaning a long time ago. Highly recommend especially if all types of coffee start tasting the same." —Tippy
Get a box of six pods from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A roll-on sunscreen sponge to make the always messy (why is it so messy?!) task of applying sunscreen a heck of a lot better. Simply squirt your sunscreen of choice into the applicator, attach the lid, give it a shake so the sunscreen reaches the sponge, and then apply! Your hands will stay clean (no more greasy hands!), and the sponge will prevent too much sunscreen from coming out = less product wasted.
Reviewers recommend using a more watery sunscreen; if your preferred sunscreen is quite thick, this may not work for you. And JSYK, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) says most adults need about an ounce (the equivalent of a shot glass) of sunscreen to adequately cover their face and body.
Promising review: "Not just for kids. I told all my friends it’s awesome. Pricey, but better than wasting expensive sunscreen in globs. This make the sun screening process much less messy and not as much a drudgery. They even have replacement pads available so the ergonomic container can be reused indefinitely. Consider one to keep at home and one packed to travel. MAKES A GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS. They can almost apply sunscreen on their own with little assistance." —Bette Henry
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in seven colors and in a two-pack).
13. An easily washable drip catcher so the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall doesn't turn into a puddle after you wash the dishes. This absorbent mat sits snugly around your faucet so the back section of your sink area stays dry.
Hustle & Sew is a small business based in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and five colors).