Owning These 31 Products Will Make You Feel Like The Smartest Person In The Room

1. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) to enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens as the fan spins. It sticks to the fan blade and is unnoticeable — but you may notice the difference in the air!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag this summer. Rub it on your body to remove sand with ease! (No, it's not magic. Inside the bags is a powder that, when rubbed on your body, quickly absorbs moisture, making it easier to brush off the sand.)
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill & another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. A nail file board if your pup hates getting their nails trimmed but the scratch marks their overgrown claws make on your wood floors make you sad. This is like an emery board for your dog!
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago, and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away, and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
5. A crack weeder tool so your knuckles aren't scratched and bloodied after a session of sidewalk weed pulling. This stainless steel tool is designed to get into tight sidewalk cracks and remove stubborn thistles, weeds, and moss with ease.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort, but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
6. Plus a standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is having to kneel for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
7. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray to make soap scum and shower grime buildup vanish without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
8. An SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist for protecting your precious noggin without feeling greasy. It's water-resistant for 80 minutes, which is perfect if you're going to the beach or for a long run outside.
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
Get it from Amazon for $28.
9. A pack of slow cooker liners that'll come in handy if you have a lot of hungry people to feed. With the disposable liners, you can cook different recipes at the same time, reducing your overall cook time *and* saving you from having to wash a huge stack of dishes.
PS: They also come in handy with dishes going into a water bath (think: cheesecakes, custards, and puddings).
Promising review: "We constantly use our crockpot for easy meals. I'm a teacher and my husband is a firefighter, and it's just easy for our family of five. No real cleanup. I toss the bag in the trash after use and will just run a wet rag around the inside of the pot for good measure. Never have a problem with holes or burning." —Ashley Matthews
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $3.48.
10. A useful waterproof baby carrier if you'd appreciate having your hands free when you take your little one in the pool. It's made of a fast-drying neoprene material (think surf suits) and has soft, padded straps.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this product. I used it when my son was only about 6 to 9 months old, and I still use it now as he is 15 months old. I just love this product. It is so easy to use the babies. Love it as they get to be in the water as well; this product also dries very quickly. Highly recommend it to anyone who wants to be in the water with their children. An added benefit is that you are hands-free!" —H&M Miller
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in seven colors).
11. The Clean Ball, a genius German invention so you can get rid of purse sand — y'know, the fine layer of dirt, dust, crumbs, grit, and who knows what else that you scrape your hand against whenever you're rooting around your bag and you brush the bottom of your tote. Inside the honeycomb pink ball is a smaller sticky ball that picks up debris and washes clean so you can reuse it.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse, this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and in a three-pack).
12. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottles, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, and headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
Check out BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord’s Airplane Pockets review for more deets!
13. A mascara remover you apply just like mascara to lift even the most stubborn waterproof formulas with ease.
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
14. A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash. If you've ever opened the dryer expecting...well...dry sheets, only to find them tangled in a damp ball, you need this.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work, and, well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
15. Some bedsheet tags that'll simplify both the bed-making and sheet-storing processes. Instead of wondering if this is the queen or king-size sheets or laying out the flat sheet only to realize it's turned the wrong way, you'll just...like...know...immediately.
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." —ESimms5555
Get four labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $13.75+ (available in larger sets and nine styles).
16. Some Command cord bundlers if your house is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty and their cords are ugly and sprawled over every surface of your home. Tie them up neatly and stick 'em to your devices so you never have to go rooting around for a rubber band.
Promising review: "I’ve only used it on a few appliances, but the one getting the most action would be the one on our coffee maker. It can’t be adhered to surfaces that get hot (like a slow cooker), so I was able to find a spot that doesn’t when we use it, and it has held up great so far. I’ve been using it for a few months, and so far, so good. I hate having cords trailing around on the counter, and this helped fix that. Worth the investment." —TravelBuff
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $13.18.
17. An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for at least three good days, and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me ’til my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
Get it from Amazon for $28.