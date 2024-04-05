BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re The Ashamed Owner Of Too Many Clothes, These 24 Organizers Are Screaming Your Name

    No shame in owning five white T-shirts...as long as they're neatly organized.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers because you can basically only fit like three pairs of pants in your drawer before there's no room left. These'll maximize hanging space so you can store all your pants neatly in the closet and use the valuable drawer space for other clothes.

    Reviewer image of three pairs of pants hanging from the rod
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use these to hang up leggings and work slacks. The S-shape allows the pants to stay put when I pull one off better than other similar multilevel hangers I've purchased. The clips included also hold things in place conveniently." —Miche S

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $16.99.

    2. And some Wonder Hangers to triple your available closet storage and prevent wrinkling since your clothes aren't all smushed together. Each hanger can hold up to 30 pounds and can drop down vertically. (That's a handy feature for items like T-shirts, purses, scarves, belts, etc.)

    reviewer photo of 12 tops hanging on the wonder hanger
    the same wonder hanger hanging vertically so there's now more free space in the closet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have over 200 shirts, pants and flannels. These hangers are simply amazing. I actually have two hangers to a slot, and it still works perfectly. I wouldn't try that with pants, though. But if you're looking for decent hangers that won't break the bank, get these!" —Patrick

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in gray, white, and packs of 24.

    3. A scarf holder that'll keep your favorite chilly-weather accessory neat, organized, and easy to grab.

    A reviewer showing a pile of scarves on the floor
    The scarves hanging in columns on the organizer
    www.amazon.com

    It can also be used to store belts, ties, or leggings.

    Promising review: "This thing is amazing. I was skeptical about buying because all the other reviews had pictures with lighter, summery/spring scarves but my collection is mostly winter wear. I wasn’t sure if it would hold all my large blanket scarves, but it does. This was the perfect solution to my organization problem." —Nikolette

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three colors).

    4. An adjustable hanging rod so you can take advantage of unused closet space. It hangs from the existing clothing rod and adds a *second* rod underneath so you can use the dead space under your shirts, shorts, kiddos' clothes, etc.

    two rows of clothing in a reviewer's closet
    a clear picture of how the bottom bar hooks onto the pre-existing top bar in a closet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The price was right, so I took a chance and am glad I did. The instructions were easy to follow, and assembly took less than five minutes. I adjusted the rod to hang two rows of jackets between the original closet rod and the adjustable rod. So far, the adjustable rod has over 20 jackets, is still sturdy, and has space for more items. I am very satisfied with the closet rod and recommend it to others." —Robin L.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.87.

    5. A hanging legging organizer for freeing up space in your cramped drawers. If you're a "if I like it I'll just grab it in another color" type of person, chances are your dresser is stuffed to the brim with a veritable rainbow of leggings (or they're all black leggings...it me!).

    reviewer photo of two curved hangers with 10 clips on them to hold a 10 pairs of leggings
    another reviewer photo of 10 pairs of leggings hanging on the organizer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Conveniently hangs my leggings and joggers without taking up so much space. Very satisfied with this purchase and bragged about them to my mom and daughter who also bought a set." —McAlister

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors and larger packs).

    6. Some space-saving vacuum storage bags if you're already dreading having to store all your bulky sweaters come March. With these bags, you can vacuum all the air out so they take up a fraction of your closet space. And you can do this while they're on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.

    before photo of a large pile of clothes
    The same pile of clothes dramatically condensed in a vacuum bag
    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are the best storage bags ever. Nothing else works as well or is as effectively. I've tried them all and these are by far my favorite." —CCD

    Get a variety six-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in various sizes).

    Check out my coworker's Spacesaver vacuum storage bags review for more deets!

    7. Or a pack of hanging vacuum bags because you can vacuum all the air out *while* your clothes are on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.

    Reviewer photo of their clothes inside the bags
    The same clothes with all the air sucked out of the bag taking up a tiny fraction of the space
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so excited to receive the hanging vacuum bags. I opened them as soon as I received them, and they definitely exceeded my expectations. I have so much stuff and so little storage that these were the perfect solution for storing my winter jackets. I have so many coats, and this was the best solution for storing them." —Lisa Caskey

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in four styles and larger packs).

    8. A pack of shelf dividers to organize your clothes into neat and distinct piles. These dividers provide stability for soft clothes that tend to fall over into one big pile of mess.

    reviewer photo of the shelf dividers dividing stacks of folded towels
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn't expect these to be so sturdy. They work great. Supports my giant piles of clothes and has been perfect for keeping them organized. They do not budge from where you place them. They grip the shelf super tight and look nice as well!" —Kiana

    Get two from Amazon for $17.99.

    9. An expanding honeycomb drawer organizer that'll fit pretty much any size drawer. It combines your Tetris-like organizing skills and your love of actually being able to find a pair of matching socks.

    Reviewer's photo of their messy sock and underwear drawer
    The same drawer with each pair neatly stored within the honeycomb organizer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great! I loved it and will order more in the future. It is better than using rubber bands when I roll socks to keep them together." —Shirley L. A. Fayette

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    10. Or some drawer divider bins so you'll be forced to toss those random socks that no longer have matches. You may be surprised by how much free space you have now thanks to simply folding your clothes.

    before photo of a drawer crammed with socks and an after photo of the same drawer with socks neatly folded and stored in dividers
    www.amazon.com

    Each set comes with four bins with six, seven, eight, and 24 slots.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my daughter who moved in to her college dorm to help her keep the limited dresser drawer space organized. She says that it's 'great' for keeping her things organized but also helpful to see when she's running low on underwear or socks and needs to get a load of clothes done!" —Lori B.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.57 (available in seven colors).

    11. Some hanging closet organizers for storing clothing, accessories, shoes, and more — all in a sleek and space-saving design.

    An open wardrobe organizer with neatly stacked clothes and storage bins. Perfect for a shopping article on closet solutions
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for small spaces and apartment living. I use it for clothes/jeans/shorts and linens/towels. Keeps everything organized. Can hold a good amount of weight. Very sturdy." —Steve

    Get them from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in eight colors).