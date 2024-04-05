If You’re The Ashamed Owner Of Too Many Clothes, These 24 Organizers Are Screaming Your Name

1. A set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers because you can basically only fit like three pairs of pants in your drawer before there's no room left. These'll maximize hanging space so you can store all your pants neatly in the closet and use the valuable drawer space for other clothes.
2. And some Wonder Hangers to triple your available closet storage and prevent wrinkling since your clothes aren't all smushed together. Each hanger can hold up to 30 pounds and can drop down vertically. (That's a handy feature for items like T-shirts, purses, scarves, belts, etc.)
Promising review: "I have over 200 shirts, pants and flannels. These hangers are simply amazing. I actually have two hangers to a slot, and it still works perfectly. I wouldn't try that with pants, though. But if you're looking for decent hangers that won't break the bank, get these!" —Patrick
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in gray, white, and packs of 24.
3. A scarf holder that'll keep your favorite chilly-weather accessory neat, organized, and easy to grab.
It can also be used to store belts, ties, or leggings.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. I was skeptical about buying because all the other reviews had pictures with lighter, summery/spring scarves but my collection is mostly winter wear. I wasn’t sure if it would hold all my large blanket scarves, but it does. This was the perfect solution to my organization problem." —Nikolette
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three colors).
4. An adjustable hanging rod so you can take advantage of unused closet space. It hangs from the existing clothing rod and adds a *second* rod underneath so you can use the dead space under your shirts, shorts, kiddos' clothes, etc.
Promising review: "The price was right, so I took a chance and am glad I did. The instructions were easy to follow, and assembly took less than five minutes. I adjusted the rod to hang two rows of jackets between the original closet rod and the adjustable rod. So far, the adjustable rod has over 20 jackets, is still sturdy, and has space for more items. I am very satisfied with the closet rod and recommend it to others." —Robin L.
Get it from Amazon for $17.87.
5. A hanging legging organizer for freeing up space in your cramped drawers. If you're a "if I like it I'll just grab it in another color" type of person, chances are your dresser is stuffed to the brim with a veritable rainbow of leggings (or they're all black leggings...it me!).
6. Some space-saving vacuum storage bags if you're already dreading having to store all your bulky sweaters come March. With these bags, you can vacuum all the air out so they take up a fraction of your closet space. And you can do this while they're on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.
Promising review: "These are the best storage bags ever. Nothing else works as well or is as effectively. I've tried them all and these are by far my favorite." —CCD
Get a variety six-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in various sizes).
Check out my coworker's Spacesaver vacuum storage bags review for more deets!
7. Or a pack of hanging vacuum bags because you can vacuum all the air out *while* your clothes are on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.
Promising review: "I was so excited to receive the hanging vacuum bags. I opened them as soon as I received them, and they definitely exceeded my expectations. I have so much stuff and so little storage that these were the perfect solution for storing my winter jackets. I have so many coats, and this was the best solution for storing them." —Lisa Caskey
Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in four styles and larger packs).
8. A pack of shelf dividers to organize your clothes into neat and distinct piles. These dividers provide stability for soft clothes that tend to fall over into one big pile of mess.
9. An expanding honeycomb drawer organizer that'll fit pretty much any size drawer. It combines your Tetris-like organizing skills and your love of actually being able to find a pair of matching socks.
Promising review: "Great! I loved it and will order more in the future. It is better than using rubber bands when I roll socks to keep them together." —Shirley L. A. Fayette
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. Or some drawer divider bins so you'll be forced to toss those random socks that no longer have matches. You may be surprised by how much free space you have now thanks to simply folding your clothes.
Each set comes with four bins with six, seven, eight, and 24 slots.
Promising review: "Bought this for my daughter who moved in to her college dorm to help her keep the limited dresser drawer space organized. She says that it's 'great' for keeping her things organized but also helpful to see when she's running low on underwear or socks and needs to get a load of clothes done!" —Lori B.
Get it from Amazon for $13.57 (available in seven colors).