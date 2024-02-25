33 Products Currently Whispering "Please Buy Me" To Anyone With A Messy Home

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
2. Some restorative wipes because snow and cold winds have left your front door and shutters looking cloudy and grimy. These wipes are saturated with a solution that revives oxidized, faded, and sun-damaged surfaces bumpers, siding, mailboxes, grills, garden tools, painted surfaces, and more.
Promising review: "My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!" —Mom@home
Get five wipes from Amazon for $12.97.
3. A two-tier sliding shelf if there are cabinets in your home that everyone knows to absolutely never open for fear of triggering an avalanche of junk. These durable baskets are up to the task of corralling all the random bits and bobs you own, so every bit of storage space is usable.
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sectionals' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
Get it from Amazon for $17.42+ (available in four colors and with or without dividers).
4. Some Command cord bundlers if your house is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty and their cords are ugly and sprawled over every surface of your home. Tie them up neatly and stick 'em to your devices so you never have to go rooting around for a rubber band.
Promising review: "I’ve only used it on a few appliances but the one getting the most action would be the one on our coffee maker. It can’t be adhered to surfaces that get hot (like a slow cooker) so I was able to find a spot that doesn’t when we use it and it has held up great so far. I’ve been using it for a few months and so far so good. I hate having cords trailing around on the counter and this helped fix that. Worth the investment." —TravelBuff
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $10.86.
5. And speaking of cables, an electrical outlet cover with a power strip to hide cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
Promising reviews: "Amazing product! I have tried like six of these from different companies and this one is by far the best. It fits so easily behind anything!" —Lexie Valade
"Wow! What a great product. If you hate seeing cables...this will fix your problem." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).
6. A jewelry cabinet cleverly disguised as a mirror for anyone who's basically given up on wearing jewelry because detangling the pile of necklaces in your jewelry box is not something you have the time or or desire to handle.
Promising review: "Why the heck didn't I get one of these years ago?? This is a quality product. Sturdy and well made. At first I thought the light was a little gimmicky but it totally helps me see what I'm doing in my dimly lit bedroom. This is soooo much better than a jewelry box or trying to figure out your own clever storage like I have for years (trying to put off splurging for a product like this). I totally regret not getting one sooner. A lot of earring capacity, ton of everything capacity and ease of use for someone as lazy as me is critical! If you're on the fence, get one, you won't regret it! So worth the money!" —PHILLIP G.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in nine colors).
7. A beeswax wood polisher so you can revive your embarrassingly worn, dinged, and dented cabinets and table quick as a flash. Plus, this method is a heck of a lot cheaper than actually replacing the wood or furniture piece, and using this polish on a regular basis can actually help keep the wood hydrated so it lasts longer.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
8. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet is messy but these pads are up to the task. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
9. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop if you're envious of the sparkly clean floors you see on #CleanTok. Its specially designed microfiber mop head (which is machine washable, btw!) is so effective at grabbing dirt and grime that you can skip the harsh chemicals and clean with just water! And ofc it has a built-in wringer and splash guard (no one wants dirty water splattered on their face!).
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
10. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish that'll help you conquer the very time-consuming task of wiping down all the appliances in your kitchen. Reviewers say it helps keep your surfaces smudge-free for longer, meaning less cleaning for you!
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business based in Dover, New Hampshire.
Promising review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." —David Brennan
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.