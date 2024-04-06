37 Problem-Solvers For All The Warm-Weather Issues About To Rear Their Ugly Heads

1. A talc-free sweat-absorbing powder to calm and cool any areas where sweat pools. It's long lasting and made with calamine, an ingredient that can help reduce irritation and dry sweat.
Promising review: "I live in southwest Florida and it is hot and humid year-round. I don’t use antiperspirants, just deodorant, so I apply this in areas that I may get sweaty, and it helps prevent the sweat. When I was avidly running I was using this to avoid thigh chafing and it works extremely well for that. I find the container lasts a long time." —Christina Glisson
Get it from Amazon for $12.57.
2. A pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets for soaking up that summer shine from your forehead so your face doesn't look like an oil slick come 3 p.m.
Promising review: "PERFECT for hot summer Florida days when you are outside for long periods of time and still want to look good! Removes oil without removing makeup. I have not noticed a scent. They absorb well, and I use one to two depending on how oily or sweaty I am." —Catherine
Get a pack of 100 sheets from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in three scents and multipacks).
3. Or a volcanic stone face roller so you can reap its grease-absorbing benefits over and over and over again. That's less money you have to spend on oil-blotting sheets and more money you can spend on frozen margs this summer!
4. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash if warmer weather is causing your keratosis pilaris to flare up. It exfoliates without the harsh microbeads, erasing rough and bumpy skin while leaving behind moisturizing hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A set of anti-chafing thigh bands because hell hath no fury like a pair of angry, sweaty, chafing thighs.
Promising review: "We can finally toss the deodorant...these things work! I was hella skeptical because my thighs are resistant to any sort of chub rub defense. I wore them while walking at least five hours at a music festival and they stayed put without me ever needing to adjust them! I couldn't believe it! My delicate inner thigh skin was preserved; not a chub-rub in sight and they're so feminine and romantic-looking that I didn't even care if someone caught a peek at that beautiful lace. Way sexier than my usual biker shorts. Love that I can wear dresses all day now without worrying about my thighs overheating." —OceanHips
Get them from Amazon for $20.69 (available in women's sizes S–3XL and 19 styles).
6. A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag. Rub it on your body to remove sand with ease! (No, it's not magic. Inside the bags is a powder that, when rubbed on your body, quickly absorbs moisture making it easier to brush off the sand.)
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill and another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. An air purifier to help anyone who's felt personally victimized by summer allergies. This bad boy removes dander, mold, dust, and pollen in the air to help you breathe better and prevent your friends from asking, "Are you OK?" when they see your red, puffy eyes.
Promising review: "I have severe allergies during the spring and summer months and have tried everything from nettie pots to OTC allergy medicine to get some sort of relief. If you saw my trash cans they were full of used tissues and I was still constantly sneezing. I saw immediate results with the first few days. I use it at night in my bedroom I have the setting on '2,' which is at the medium setting. The noise level is not that bad; I can still hear the television and hold a normal conversation with my husband. The noise level tends to go away or blend once you get used to it. The results are great. I still have the occasional sneeze and have to use a tissue every now and then but, I am nowhere near what I was. I can finally breathe at night without having to take the OTC medicine. This has been a true lifesaver for me. I will be looking to purchase another one after our renovations are completed in our kitchen/living room. Best purchase ever to get a sense of normalcy in my life." —P. Allen
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in black and white).
8. And some ceiling fan carbon filters for grabbing allergens as the fan spins. It sticks to the fan blade and is unnoticeable — but you may notice the difference in the air!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel so you can dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes and have sandal-ready heels. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Promising review: "I live in rubber sandals all summer. I have perma beach feet. They get so crusty, dry, and cracked that I scratch myself at night with my heels and my feet snag on the sheets! So embarrassing. This stuff works! Holy cow! I applied it to my dry heels. Let sit for about four minutes. Put water in my Mr. Pumice and scrubbed away for a few minutes. My feet are so smooth! My husband might actually touch them 😜 Who needs to pay for special pedicures when this stuff is available! Truth: DO wash your hands and feet with soap really well afterwards cuz this stuff can burn your skin of left on too long." —Another humble opinion...
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. An anti-humidity spray if you want to give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through 2–3 shampoos!
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid-80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.
Get it from Amazon for $24.37.
11. A mold and mildew remover because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. The higher humidity in summer creates a perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew (yuck), so no, you're not imagining it if it feels like your shower gets dirtier faster in the summer.
Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.