37 Problem-Solvers For All The Warm-Weather Issues About To Rear Their Ugly Heads

Promising review: "I have severe allergies during the spring and summer months and have tried everything from nettie pots to OTC allergy medicine to get some sort of relief. If you saw my trash cans they were full of used tissues and I was still constantly sneezing. I saw immediate results with the first few days. I use it at night in my bedroom I have the setting on '2,' which is at the medium setting. The noise level is not that bad; I can still hear the television and hold a normal conversation with my husband. The noise level tends to go away or blend once you get used to it. The results are great. I still have the occasional sneeze and have to use a tissue every now and then but, I am nowhere near what I was. I can finally breathe at night without having to take the OTC medicine. This has been a true lifesaver for me. I will be looking to purchase another one after our renovations are completed in our kitchen/living room. Best purchase ever to get a sense of normalcy in my life." —P. Allen

Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in black and white).