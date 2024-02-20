31 Personal Care Products That Reviewers Over 50 Are Super Impressed With

1. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
2. A beloved tightening cream because the 17,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
3. An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
4. A nail concealer to subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
5. Or a pack of Schick dermaplaning razors that'll evict stray hairs and provide gentle exfoliation. These itty bitty razors are great for stashing in your purse for touch-ups on the go.
Promising review: "Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am [obsessed]! I am 58 years old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin...this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic! Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" —Cisami
6. A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the ~dumps~. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.
Promising review: "I am a 54-year-old man. For many years I have been plagued with recurring hemorrhoids, despite a high fiber diet, regular BMs, and careful hygiene. Any strain would inflame the underlying condition. Dealing with hemorrhoids has been in many ways a life-altering nuisance. I purchased the Squatty Potty after a little research prompted by an online ad. The design made perfect sense and for the low investment and promised effectiveness, worth the try. Well...IT WORKS! And immediately too! I am not exaggerating when I share with you all that it has changed my life. Anyway, with now weeks of usage, I can happily report that I no longer suffer from the condition. I have been able to exert as much effort I needed to evacuate without having to suffer the past consequences." —Maestroso
7. K18, a leave-in reparative treatment for anyone who's put their hair through the wringer. It's fan-flipping-tastic at restoring moisture and softness in your strands if you frequently bleach or chemically treat your hair, or if you use heat-styling tools often.
I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. I snagged a bottle and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was — this stuff truly does what it says it will do. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 50 mL tube lasts a few months, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair.
Promising review: "I am extremely pleased with this product. As a African-American woman in her 60. Healthy hair is important After one four-minute process I could immediately see and feel the difference." —influencer2021
8. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you look vibrant and well-rested.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
9. Or a TikTok-famous temporary eye tightener to work magic fast when you want results before a big event. (Seriously — pls watch this TikTok and see it work in just three minutes!)
Promising review: "At 60 years old I have some darkness, line and wrinkles around my eyes, and small bags just above my cheekbones. This product works miracles for me. I just have to make sure I don’t get it below my cheek bones because you can’t put makeup where the product is. Any moisture contact will make the product stop working. Also, there is a pulling sensation when first applied, but I get used to after a few minutes. A little bit of the gel goes a long way. If you apply to much you’ll get a white flakey look. It takes a little practice to get it right. The product works a good 8 hours for me unless I’m sweating or get wet." —westielove
10. A tiny toenail brace if you're dealing with the pain and annoyance of ingrown toenails. It's designed to help lift the curved nail and help relieve pain and pressure — and you may see results in just a few days.
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.
Promising review: "I have had problems with ingrown nails, especially on my big toes, for 50+ years. I've tried everything and over the last decade ended soaking the nails in warm water and then putting a wisp of cotton under each. It was not great but better than nothing. Then I tried CurveCorrects and found they actually work. For this I am delighted." —Michael Cieslak
11. A roll-on migraine stick that may help soothe your mind-numbing headache with a mixture of peppermint, spearmint, lavender, and coconut oil.
Promising review: "I have been a severe migraine sufferer since I was 9 years old. I am now 51. I tried this last night — I rubbed a little on my neck and forehead and it really gave me relief. This is the first non-pill form that gave me relief. The scent is very mild and pleasant. I highly recommend." —Lisa
12. Or a cold therapy cap because it'll probably feel pretty nice on your throbbing head. Pull it over your forehead like a headband or wear it totally over your eyes if you're sensitive to light. And even if you don't have a headache, you may find the coolness soothing if you're dealing with a hot flash or puffy eyes.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T
