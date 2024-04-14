33 Toys So Cool Your Kid Will Probably Remember Them As The “Best Gift Ever”

1. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek because your nibbling is currently in their potty humor phase. Let them delight in finding a rainbow-colored fake poop that gives seekers clues to its whereabouts. In desperate need of some alone time? Reviewers swear by this thing for keeping their children entertained!
Promising review: "My 6- and 3-year-old are OBSESSED. They play for an hour at least! Played with it daily since we got it. When it's my turn to hide, I make it tricky enough that I can actually be productive until it's my turn again." —Cara Lentz
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A miniature baking set for the tiny chef with a big love for whipping up delicious treats in the kitchen. It even comes with a 48-page recipe book that shares the science involved.
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and a 48-page recipe book.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old daughter LOVES this — OK, more like is obsessed with this! Everything holds up and is durable. The recipes are so simple to follow. She takes over the kitchen and does everything by herself. Cook things in the toaster oven. She makes us delicious cinnamon rolls, apple pies, pizzas…everything! Everything is written and geared to have a child be able to do it. We have told all her friends, and they all have this, too! The kids on the street all come to our house just so they can tiny bake! Every kid needs one of these!" —Summer
Get it from Amazon for $28.099.
3. A pack of Crayola Globbles to keep kiddos busy sticking, squishing, squeezing, stacking, and slinging without worry about sticky residue on ceilings and walls.
Promising review: "A huge hit with my children. We bought them for one child with autism, and he's obsessed with them. Christmas morning has been pure joy for him playing with these, and all of us joined in on the fun. They are not exploding on us, nor are they 'peeling' our ceiling paint or plaster off. Overall, I would absolutely buy these again and recommend them to anyone else. Especially anyone who has a special needs child or child with sensory issues." —SamSurgany
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).
4. A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand me those goggles, please!
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes, as well as goggles and a display stand.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends on the next game night.
Promising review: "This game is a hit! My 5-year-old is obsessed, and my teenage sisters were fighting over who got to bring it to camp, so I had to buy two copies! It's such a fun party game, it is guaranteed to bring the laughs." —Jennifer Simms
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
6. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles if you're gift-hunting for a candy fiend. Plus, you can impress them with your knowledge of what's trending on TikTok.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "We bought the freeze-dried Skittles and love them! I have two kids, 8 and 10, who would snack on the whole bag in one setting if they could. My husband and I enjoy them too. They are deliciously crunchy and flavorful, and we will definitely buy these again and look forward to trying other varieties. These are a hit!" —Tats76
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
7. A working mini Dyson vacuum because — believe it or not — reviewers swear by this pint-sized picker-upper. It's great for kiddos who are obsessed with copying their parents, and it even has a little suction power so they can help clean *some* of the messes they make.
You'll need four C batteries.
Promising review: "Easily my 15-month-old grandson's favorite toy. He's learned how to press the buttons to turn the motors on and off and really enjoys pushing this around, just like the big people do with their vacuum :) It's well-made, durable, and survives frequent drops. No small or sharp parts. It really does vacuum; there is a small dirt container to empty lol...but it's not really that powerful. It's a great toy, though. Your kids/grandkids will get a lot of enjoyment out of it." —Chuck over in Wisconsin
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
8. A laser tag set for what will be undoubtedly be some competitive fun for the whole family!
You'll get four guns, four vests (front and back), and one charging station.
Promising review: "This set was perfect for my grandkids ages 7, 11, 14, and 17. Even we adults played. They had so much fun. We set up obstacles to hide behind, such as: patio furniture, foldable table, ice chest, etc. Very easy to set up and play. Was definitely worth it." —Debbie L.
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
9. An educational and fun Gravity Maze logic game to challenge their critical thinking skills through 60 levels that increase in difficulty. They'll have so much fun testing they won't even realize they're learning at the same time!
Promising review: "My 10-year-old son is obsessed with this game. He loves figuring out each maze. It makes him use problem-solving skills and logic. This is a great toy for an only child whose parents can't entertain the child every minute. He chooses this over video games! Now that is saying something." —Amy P.
Get it from Amazon for $27.68.
10. A Tamagotchi Pix that'll keep them busy as they raise a Tamagotchi pet, find new virtual friends, go on play dates, earn Gotchi points, and even take pictures — a brand-new feature.
Promising review: "It works like a charm to me. I like how they change the games in the arcade every day. The explore function allows me to find new, meetable characters by pointing the camera to different backgrounds. Cooking and customizing furniture are also new unique features for the Pix. QR code communication is a really good way to connect during this pandemic situation. I really hope there will be a new version of Pix in the future" —Fairuz Takumi
Get it from Amazon for $38.93+ (available in six colors).