34 Products To Help You Deal With The Things You Probably Wish You Didn't *Have* To Deal With

1. A teeth-whitening pen if you avoid smiling with your teeth so folks don't see your yellowing teeth. This brightens without the irritation of whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95+ (also available in a four-pack).
2. A hair removal device designed to permanently reduce hair growth at home so you can skip the $$$ laser hair removal treatments.
It's safe to use on your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, back, chest, stomach, arms, and legs. Do not use it on your eyebrows or on tanned or tattooed skin.
Promising reviews: "7 out of 5 stars. After two months of using it as directed I am impressed with the results. My face has post-menopausal coarse hair growth. In the past I have spent thousands of dollars to have the hair on my legs and bikini area professionally removed. Rather than risking the possible COVID-19 exposure due to multiple office visits at a professional salon I chose to purchase this device to remove my facial hair. Even the medium and fine black facial hairs have disappeared." —Prague
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A nail concealer that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
"The best nail product I’ve ever used! I am 75 years old! It cost more than any nail product I’ve ever bought but two coats have lasted me over two weeks without chipping! A product has to be outstanding for me to write a review and this product qualifies!!" —Frances
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
4. A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the ~dumps~. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.
Promising review: "What can I say? The process of excretion can only be compared to a real life exorcism where it feels, pleasantly if I may add, that the devil himself is trying to burst out of your gut. Needless to say, the stool changed my life. I found myself creating excuses to run to my magical place and discharge whatever little portion of food was left inside me; I was hooked. Soon people started wondering why I've become so distant; the stool had taken over my life. It would have taken over your life too if you would have experienced the kind of pleasure that I was now enjoying; it was my high." —Dino
Get it from Amazon for $20.33+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
5. And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray so you can hide any evidence. Even if you're one of those weirdly confident people who can poop in a house full of people without issue, having this in your bathroom for others can calm nervous pooers.
Promising review: "New Year's Day 2019 I wake up at my friend's house after a night of partying to the smell of fresh coffee and bacon frying in the kitchen. So I get up and say good morning to everyone, get me some coffee, and think to myself, 'Hey! The entire house smells like bacon. It's probably an opportune time for me to 'drop the kids off at the pool' because no one will notice anything I'm making in the bathroom over what Michelle is making in her kitchen.' Anyway, I look on top of the bowl and there's this stuff. For added protection against embarrassment, I pump a couple of sprays into the bowl and do my stuff. Yup now I totally smell bacon and oranges, but not a whiff of anything else that might cause my friends to ask me if I need to see a doctor or something. So now I keep a bottle with me just in case I'm in one of those situations when I have, you know, a brown dog scratching at the back door, but don't want anyone to know that I'm letting him out." —D. Grieco Jr.
Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in various sizes).
6. Some acne patches if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.
Promising review: "I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made. I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." —Demetria Olsen
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.77.
7. A set of kegel weights to not only help with incontinence but also potentially make sex easier, less painful, and more enjoyable. These are especially great for people who've just given birth, though anyone can benefit from strengthening their pelvic floor muscles.
Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think every woman who has ever had kids should try this, out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, no more mad dashes to the rest room because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
Get a set of six weights from Amazon for $54.99+ (also available in a two-pack and a set with lubricant).
8. A seamless thong for anyone who's tired of checking their butt in every mirror to make sure that there are no visible panty lines (it me!). These stretchy and breathable undies are so comfy they'll feel like you're going...commando.
Promising review: "After several washings, they still look brand new! And feel as comfortable as wearing nothing at all." —Rosemary C.
Get it from Commando for $24 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and six colors; if you want more cheek coverage, there's also a boyshort and bikini in this same material).
9. A pack of Schick dermaplaning razors that'll evict any unwanted stray hairs and help you conquer your PTSD from accidentally shaving off half your eyebrow in middle school thanks to its precision cover. These itty bitty razors are great for stashing in your purse for touch-ups on the go.
Promising review: "My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine ever-growing peach fuzz. If I cease shaving, I shall acquire a boat and thus forth be dubbed blonde beard. My mustache is darker and thicker, something I think a lot of women experience. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor and shaving cream but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and no irritation, plus it is the closest shave I have gotten. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini razors.' It's quicker than doing what I call a 'dad shave' in the shower, and I can see what I'm shaving because I'm at my makeup table and there's no shaving cream obstructing my view (I don't want to accidentally hack off the hair by my ears or forehead). Plus, I compared this to other (what I call) mini razors and it's twice the size. So very efficient for doing your whole face, easy for detailing those brows. I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all." —Dr. Eleanor Abernathy
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.84+ (also available in a pack of nine).
10. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "Two months ago we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made clean up of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy can isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
11. A natural shoe deodorizer spray so you don't have to wash your feet the minute you get home to get rid of the funk from your work flats. It's made with essential oils and smells like lemon and eucalyptus so you'll probably want to spray it around the rest of your house, too.
Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so i’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." —Traeannah Brown
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
12. A denture cleaner if your retainer is coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $21.21+ (also available in an option that includes 240 tablets).
13. A lawn repair formula to regrow grass in your yard — which is currently very patchy and in no state to be looked at by guests. It's designed for reversing scorch marks from your pet's urine, damage from their digging, and wear in high traffic areas.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $14.34+ (available in five sizes and four styles).