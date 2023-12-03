35 Gifts That Won’t Just Get Shoved In A Closet

1. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to your long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.
Promising review: "I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product...this is something you won't regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!" —Monique S.
The Adventure Challenge Shipping Info: Items typically ship in 1–2 business days. Ground (4–10 business days), standard (3–7 business days) and express (2–3 business days) shipping is available. (Express shipping is available for select locations and orders that do *not* contain a Signature Camera). See The Adventure Challenge's full shipping information here.
Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $167.98 (also available for families!). If you already have an instant camera and film, you can get just the book from Amazon for $39.98.
2. A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand them those goggles, please!
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. A heartwarming (and body-warming!) love letter blanket for the couple who still swap love notes. This is a great opportunity to recreate early letters you sent each other, or you can create a list of all the things you're looking forward to doing in the future! And you can choose from a preset cursive font or use your own handwriting.
Frankie Print Co is a Canadian small business based in Calgary, Alberta.
Promising review: "Blanket came out WONDERFUL! Our handwriting on it is clear and legible, unsmudged, and the frill on the border of it is an awesome touch." —Joseph Gaither
Shipping Info: Orders ship from North Carolina so delivery time depends on your location. Check the product listing for an estimated arrival date.
Get it from FrankiePrintCo on Etsy for $159+ (available in three sizes and two handwriting styles).
4. A screaming goat because it accurately portrays their mood 99% of the time. It sits on a tree stump and shrieks whenever you touch it, and all I can say is "same."
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat." —Gab
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
5. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
6. A miniature baking set if an Easy-Bake oven was their favorite toy as a child. It's also a neat gift for anyone who's obsessed with mini foods.
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book. The recipe book comes with explanations on how the food chemistry works so it's great for newbie food scientists.
Promising review: "I gave this to my sister for Christmas and she immediately used it to make mini treats with the kids. They LOVE it! I just kept getting texts and pictures from them about how functional and FUN it is." —Leslie Palmer
Get it from Amazon for $27.73.
7. A unique Lego flower bouquet to show your love is as endless as the life of these flowers. You can choose to gift them the fully assembled blooms, but they may also enjoy putting them together with you!
Promising review: "This is a great gift for anyone who loves flowers. They are as sturdy as they get since they're legos and although they do take a while to build, it's a very fulfilling process. Love it and would set aside as something to gift to several people at any point. They look beautiful!!" —Gaby
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
8. A box of hydrocolloid nose patches for anyone who's obsessed with skincare. These target oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around the nose and on the nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
9. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Shipping Info: Orders ship from North Carolina so delivery time varies based on your location. Check the listing for an estimated delivery date.
Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $26.29+ (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).
10. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game because the kid in your life is currently in their potty humor phase — let them delight in finding a rainbow-colored fake poop that gives seekers clues to its whereabouts. Know any parents in desperate need of some alone time? Reviewers swear by this thing for keeping their children entertained so you very well may earn yourself a "~Holy crap~ this gift is amazing text!"
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (They're 8-, 6-, and 3-years-old). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A box of 100 conversation starters so you never stop learning new things about your S.O. But don't toss out the deck once you've gone through it; revisit it in a little bit and you may be surprised how your answers change.
Shipping Info: Check the product listing for a delivery window.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $30.
12. A Dyson Airwrap if they get hand cramps and a case of dead arm every morning drying and styling their hair. It comes with a variety of attachments — smoothing brushes, a round brush, curling barrels, and more — to help them look like they walked out of a salon when they simply walk out of the bathroom in the morning.
Promising review: "I have waited a few years to get the Airwrap because it’s so darn expensive. I finally purchased it six weeks ago and it has changed my life. This tool replaces your hair dryer, curling iron, and straightener. It’s great to pack for traveling since it’s the size of a larger curling iron with a few attachments and so lightweight. I’ve never had so many compliments on my hair and I put it half the effort I did previously. My hair looks a lot healthier too, hot tools are bad for your hair, and if you can curl your hair with hot air instead of a hot iron it’s a win." —alisonshops6
Shipping Info: Standard shipping is free and a delivery estimate is available on each product's page. Expedited two-day and next day shipping is available for an additional cost. In-store and curbside pickup is also available.
Get it from Nordstrom for $599.
13. A pack of Crayola Globbles to keep kiddos busy sticking, squishing, squeezing, stacking, and slinging without you or their parents worrying about sticky residue on ceilings and walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99.