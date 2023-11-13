35 Gifts For Couples Who've Been Together So Long That They've Run Out Of Gifts To Get Each Other

1. A Tushy bidet attachment if you've been with your S.O. so long that you know all their ~dirty~ secrets — including that they don't wipe well. This'll leave them with a cleaner crack and help y'all reduce the amount of TP you use. Plus it has the added benefit of water temperature control, meaning you can control how warm or cold the spray is.
This is the bidet I use (sadly, I have the Version 2.0 version but will definitely get upgrade if mine ever goes kaput) and I 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is.
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $109 (available in six colors and with accessories).
2. A scratch-off world map for the couple that's always exploring. You can even scratch off all your past adventures...and at this point in your relationship, there are a lot of them.
Promising review: "I ordered this as a gift for my boyfriend who is a pilot. My thought was we could use it to scratch off places we visit together or even places he has flown to for work. He absolutely loved it! It is the perfect size, perfect for framing and hanging on the wall; he plans to get an open frame and scratch off places while it hangs on the wall. It was delivered tube style and I was hesitant about some countries being scratched off like others noted but it was delivered spotless! I highly recommend this map for anyone. I’m not sure I could’ve found a better-quality map either!" —Ashley C.
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes as well as a US-only version).
3. A 100 Movies To Watch scratch-off bucket list so your plans no longer consist of the following exchange: "What do you want to watch?" followed by, "IDK, what do you want to watch?"
Promising review: "I thought this was a great novelty gift. I purchased for my hard-to-buy-for husband who is quite the movie buff. He has already seen about half, but seemed to find a good deal of satisfaction in being able to immediately scratch some off. He is now up for the challenge to see those that still remain. The list of movies is obviously quite subjective. I think it covers a lot of the common 'must see' ones, but there also seem to be some more obscure ones on it. I will note that some blocks cover more than one movie (like Star Wars — multiple movies go into one scratch-off block). I think this is OK, but it does mean that there are over 100 movies referenced by the poster.The poster material is very heavy-duty card stock. It is so thick, in fact, that regular Scotch tape did not work for us in holding it up. It definitely does not feel cheap!" —JAMick34
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.95. (And check out more fun scratch-off lists, including a 100 Dates Bucket List.)
4. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to your long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.
Promising review: "I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product...this is something you won't regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!" —Monique S.
The Adventure Challenge Shipping Info: Items typically ship in 1–2 business days. Ground (4–10 business days), standard (3–7 business days) and express (2–3 business days) shipping is available. (Express shipping is available for select locations and orders that do *not* contain a Signature Camera). See The Adventure Challenge's full shipping information here.
Amazon Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $157.98 (also available for families!). If you already have an instant camera and film, you can get just the book from Amazon for $58.94.
5. A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand them those goggles, please!
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A Japanese A5 Wagyu strip steak because your partner thinks they've had good steaks but trust me, they haven't had an amazing steak until they've tasted A5 Wagyu. TBQH, you may actually regret gifting this and not keeping it totally for yourself because it is that good.
I tasted this exact cut of A5 Wagyu from Holy Grail and it was mind-blowingly delicious and has truly ruined all other steak for me. It's so incredibly tender and the melt-in-your-mouth description that you often hear from people talking about Japanese Wagyu is actually spot-on. The experience of eating such a luxurious cut of meat — which honestly tastes good just on its own, no accoutrements necessary — is one you'll definitely want to share with someone else so you can spend the rest of your lives talking about how good the steak was. I know I still am!
Shipping Info: All orders take 1–3 business days to process and arrive. Expedited overnight shipping is available for an additional cost.
Get it from Holy Grail Steak Co. for $179.
7. A handy puzzle board if you and your partner are big on puzzles but small on space. It has four drawers to store puzzle pieces and provides a large enough flat surface to put together a 1,500-piece puzzle.
Promising review: "My husband and I recently purchased this as a Christmas gift for ourselves! During the winter we puzzle in place of gardening! We just finished a 1,000-piece puzzle on it and loved it! The drawers slide right out for sorting and the puzzle table is easily moved. A great gift for retired folks!" —Karen G.
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
8. A hands casting kit for immortalizing the hand that's guided you through many of life's challenges. You can use the kit just the two of you, or invite your kiddo(s) to join in.
This large-size bucket will fit two adult hands, two adult hands and one small child, one extra-large adult hand, or two to four child hands. There is an extra-large version if you want to cast two extra-large hands or have three or more people who want to participate.
Promising review: "Awesome for first timers! My son got this for his Nana. The instructions were clear and easy to read. Get yourself some distilled water and put one bottle in the fridge ahead of time! So pleased with the finished product and my 6-year-old son is proud of himself. My mom loves it and it's such a personal experience; great for bonding and family time. We will buy other soon. Just look at the details!" —Jessics Kirkland
Get it from Amazon for $33.49.
9. A pair of fleece-lined joggers so your perpetually cold S.O. can walk around the house without needing to wear approximately 20 layers of clothing.
Promising review: "10,000,000/5 stars!!!!!! I just shoveled our driveway for an hour in 2-degree weather and my legs NEVER got cold. While my hands, face, feet, and arms were cold...legs were nice and toasty. I am recommending these to everyone!!!" —jc
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 styles).
10. A soft muslin blanket to keep you both warm and cozy while cuddling without causing you to soak your sheets with sweat.
Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set about to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.
Promising review: "We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom! The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren't long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!" —Amy A.
Shipping Info: Orders ship in 2–5 business days via UPS Ground. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional fee.
Get it from Muslin Comfort for $199.99+ (available in 4 sizes and 16 colors).
11. A dual-zone comforter that'll keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. Y'all have been together long enough yet you're still fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside? Rookie move!
Promising review: "This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
12. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because as much as you love them, you've tolerated them eating the marshmallows from your box of Lucky Charms for far, far, far too long.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.