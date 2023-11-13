37 Gifts For Almost Everyone — And I Mean Almost Everyone — On Your List

1. A stunning claw clip for the friend who loves romantic and whimsical hair accessories.
Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very secure. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 25 designs).
2. A Laneige glowy lip balm that'll treat them to a soft, moisturized, and ultra plump pucker. Goodbye cracked, peeling, flaking lips!
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in five scents).
3. A half-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cup because they're an absolute fiend for anything that involves peanut butter smothered in chocolate.
Promising review: "I ordered this for Valentine's Day for hubby because he looooooves Reese's Cups. They are his favorite candy. I was worried about freshness because while nothing is better than a fresh Reese's, nothing is worse than a stale one. However, this Reese's was fresh and delicious. The chocolate is very thick, which may or may not appeal to some, but there is a nice thick layer of the yummy peanut butter as well. Hubby enjoyed it so it's a win for me." —Tatanisha K. Howard
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $18.23.
4. A pair of cat paw oven mitts to protect their hands from any ~cat-tastrophes~ in the kitchen involving hot bakeware.
Promising review: "Ordered for my mom and was shocked at the quality! They are sooo thick and the design looks high end and exactly as pictured. Very impressed." —Nicole T
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two styles).
5. A mini Bob Ross paint by numbers kit so they can discover — by ~happy accident~ — the joy of painting with their favorite artist.
The kit comes with three paintings — two landscapes and one portrait of Bob — seven paint pots, a mini paint brush, mini easel, instructions, and more.
Promising review: "I have to admit I was skeptical because of the price and size. However, I got these for my husband for his birthday (he loves Bob Ross) and What a find!! We had so much fun mixing colors and painting. Would definitely recommend. The fact that they are small makes them even more special. I wish there were more to paint!" —slb m
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.39.
6. A bag of reindeer farts cotton candy if you're looking for an easy stocking stuffer. The kiddos will get a kick out of the name, and you'll feel good about 10% of all profits being donated to charities that bring toys to kids in need.
Promising review: "This was absolutely the best stocking stuffer of all this past year! Everyone, young and old, loved it! The laughs were many and the cotton candy inside was so good! Awesome product! I will buy again." —Peggy N
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A Jeopardy 2024 daily calendar (RIP Alex Trebek) for testing your trivia-loving giftee's knowledge (and yours too!). What is "the best gift ever?"
Each question has a different wager so you can track your winnings for the year.
Promising review: "I use this calendar at work to quiz my coworkers. They all love it. The questions are very good and challenging. If you like Jeopardy and calendars, you'll love this." —Jeremy J. Harker
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
8. Or an ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Shipping Info: Orders ship from North Carolina so delivery time varies based on your location. Check the listing for an estimated delivery date.
Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $26.29+ (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).
9. The Woman in Me, Britney Spears's long-awaited memoir because goddamnit this woman has put up with enough in her life and deserves your support.
Promising review: "Britney finally having the space to tell her own story is a highlight of 2023. While over the past few years many wrongs have been made right (or at least as right as possible), this book takes things a step further and offers perspective on events going back over two decades. I easily read the entire book in one sitting, even though it is close to 300 pages long, because growing up with Britney and watching everything she had gone through hearing what was going on behind closed doors felt like reading a letter from a friend. A lot of the book is absolutely devastating, and the fact that she manages to stay resilient through it all is a true testament to her character. I wish nothing but happiness for Britney, whatever she chooses to do with her future now." —Nicole Lynn
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.38.
10. And an adorable bookmark book tracker to hold their page if they don't finish it in one sitting.
British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells the most stunning book art and bookmarks.
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled ❤️" —Mady Taylor
Shipping Info: Orders ship from the UK so delivery time varies based on your location. Check the listing for an estimated delivery date.
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.15.
11. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
12. A luxe pair of silk pajama pants with lace trim on the cuffs if they appreciate the finer things in life.
Shipping Info: Standard (3–8 business days) and express (2 business days) shipping is available for an additional cost. In-store pickup (3–8 business days) is free.
Get them from Intimissimi for $179 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in beige or black). And complete the outfit with either the matching long-sleeve silk shirt or camisole.