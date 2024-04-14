27 Genius Bedroom Products That'll Make You Want To Throw Away Your Whole Bedroom And Start Over

1. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that's meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it's 10 stars." —Chashum
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).
2. An expandable honeycomb drawer organizer because you know what's really cool? Being able to find a matching pair of socks.
Promising review: "OK, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but...it's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." —Brigette
Get it from Amazon for $5.50.
3. A pack of shelf dividers for organizing your clothes into neat and distinct piles. These dividers provide stability for soft clothes (and even books and handbags) that tend to fall over into one big pile of mess.
4. A pack of floral wall decals if you've been watching home makeover shows before bed, and now you fancy yourself a bit of an interior decorator. These peel-and-stick flowers provide all the fun of a big reveal without the stress of literally waiting for paint to dry.
Reviewers recommend mapping out where you want the stickers before placing them, as the adhesive is quite sticky.
Promising review: "These were so easy to apply and were even more beautiful than I had thought. The color is rich, and it makes my bedroom feel peaceful. I'm going to order another set to add some life to the adjoining bathroom." —Melissa A. Zimmerman
Get it from Amazon for $16.80 (available in six other designs).
5. A set of blackout curtains that'll 1) block 85% to 99% of light from entering your room, 2) reduce noise, and 3) regulate the temperature so it's cool in the summer and hot in the winter. Prepare for the best sleep of your life!
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod, Command hooks, or brackets that connect to existing blinds.
Promising review: "I don't know why I didn't buy these years ago. I live in a dorm with old curtains that barely helped block the parking lot light at night, let alone the blazing morning sun out of my east-facing room. I got these curtains and can now get my room pitch dark at night and darker than I had ever had it before, even with the harshest light. The curtain itself lights up a little with the most direct sunlight, but it is still easy to sleep through and doesn't ever wake me up. One of the best decisions ever, and I have no complaints." —MallardTop
Get them from Amazon for $15.93+ (available in 13 sizes and 33 colors).
6. A touch-up paint pen so you can fill in minor chips or paint over stains in tight areas where a larger brush simply wouldn't fit. It's also great for detail work; reviewers rave about it, especially for line and stencil work.
Slobproof is a woman-owned small business.
Promising reviews: "Works great, no mess! This was easy to use to touch up our son's bedroom corner walls." —Elizabeth
"Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints, and so far, they've stayed usable without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker, and it works okay." —Hooked on AMZN!
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99.
7. A dual zone comforter to keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. No more fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside. Now everyone can be happy with their own side!
Promising review: "This comforter is what we've always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more, but they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
8. Or a velvety soft and oh-so snuggly fluffy comforter because your threadbare blankets aren't keeping you warm and cozy enough.
Promising review: "Can't say enough good things about this comforter! It is beautiful in color, as well as super soft and cozy! The price made it super affordable for anyone wanting a great piece of inexpensive bedding. I am so happy with this that I purchased a second one for my daughter, and I am considering a third one. Just love it!!" —Dedewi
Get it from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in four colors and seven sizes).
9. Plus a double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set for really upping the "snug as a bug in a rug" vibes in your room.
One side is faux fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and the other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I'd grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It's incredibly soft and isn't the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things, so I'm here to tell you — if you're on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and 27 colors).
10. A slicker brush if your fave sherpa blanket or rug started out so cozy and plush but now the once-fluffy fabric is clumpy, matted, and not so soft. This genius brush is designed to restore cashmere, faux fur, sheepskin, wool, and more so it feels (and looks!) new again.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet on them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. These rugs weren't cheap, so tossing them wasn't an option. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. So, after reading and googling, I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, but it also pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers. I really wish I had gotten this brush sooner!" —Sputnikki
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) that'll give you the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip. The whiny hinges on my bedroom door and sticky drawers are shaking!
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.29.