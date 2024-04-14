27 Genius Bedroom Products That'll Make You Want To Throw Away Your Whole Bedroom And Start Over

Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that's meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it's 10 stars." —Chashum

Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).