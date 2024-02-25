If Your Closet Is A Place Where Clothes Just Disappear, These 25 Products Will Help

1. A set of stainless-steel S-shaped hangers because you can basically only fit like three pairs of pants in your drawer before there's no room left. These'll maximize hanging space so you can store all your pants neatly in the closet and use the valuable drawer space for other clothes.
2. And some Wonder Hangers to triple your available closet storage and prevent wrinkling since your clothes aren't all smushed together. Each hanger can hold up to 30 pounds and can drop down vertically. (That's a handy feature for items like T-shirts, purses, scarves, belts, etc.)
Promising review: "I have over 200 shirts, pants and flannels. These hangers are simply amazing. I actually have two hangers to a slot and it still works perfectly. I wouldn't try that with pants though. But if you're looking for decent hangers that won't break the bank, get these!" —Patrick
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in gray, white, and packs of 24.
3. A scarf holder that'll keep your favorite chilly-weather accessory neat, organized, and easy to grab.
It can also be used to store belts, ties, or leggings.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. I was skeptical about buying because all the other reviews had pictures with lighter, summery/spring scarves but my collection is mostly winter wear. I wasn’t sure if it would hold all my large blanket scarves, but it does. This was the perfect solution to my organization problem." —Nikolette
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three colors).
4. An adjustable hanging rod so you can take advantage of unused closet space. It hangs from the existing clothing rod and adds a *second* rod underneath so you can use the dead space under your shirts, shorts, kiddos' clothes, etc.
Promising review: "The price was right, so I took a chance and am glad I did. The instructions were easy to follow, and assembly took less than five minutes. I adjusted the rod to hang two rows of jackets between the original closet rod and the adjustable rod. So far, the adjustable rod has over 20 jackets, is still sturdy, and has space for more items. I am very satisfied with the closet rod and recommend it to others." —Robin L.
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
5. A hanging legging organizer for freeing up space in your cramped drawers. If you're a "if I like it I'll just grab it in another color" type of person, chances are your dresser is stuffed to the brim with a veritable rainbow of leggings (or they're all black leggings...it me!).
6. Some space-saving vacuum storage bags if you're already dreading having to store all your bulky sweaters come March. With these bags, you can vacuum all the air out so they take up a fraction of your closet space. And you can do this while they're on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.
Promising review: "These are the best storage bags ever. Nothing else works as well or is as effectively. I've tried them all and these are by far my favorite." —CCD
Get a variety six-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in various sizes).
Check out my coworker's Spacesaver vacuum storage bags review for more deets!
7. Or a pack of hanging vacuum bags because you can vacuum all the air out *while* your clothes are on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.
Promising review: "I was so excited to receive the hanging vacuum bags. I opened them as soon as I received them, and they definitely exceeded my expectations. I have so much stuff and so little storage that these were the perfect solution for storing my winter jackets. I have so many coats, and this was the best solution for storing them." —Lisa Caskey
Get a set of four from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four styles and in larger packs).
8. A pack of shelf dividers to organize your clothes into neat and distinct piles. These dividers provide stability for soft clothes that tend to fall over into one big pile of mess.
9. A three-tier shoe rack that'll showcase your kicks and potentially save you precious minutes in the morning now that you don't have to root through a bin of shoes to find a matching pair of work flats.
Promising review: "Not only does it look superb, you have to option of stacking them and creating a shoe rack paradise in your closet! Each shelf holds about three pairs of shoes comfortably, and I wear women's size 9, while my fiancé has even bigger feet and clunky shoes. Previously, I had a spinning shoe rack and a less unsightly standing shoe rack, but I wanted something more secure, and I was running out of room on those other ones. I really like how the tiers (or shelves) are optional, so you can leave one out if you have boots. I also have a new pair of shoes in the shoe box, and they fit well between two shelves with about 1/2-inch clearance if you want to keep your nice shoes in their boxes. The small gap underneath the shoe rack is good for flat flip-flops, flats, and non-heeled shoes." —Manderpuss
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
10. Or a vertical shoe tower so you can organize your kicks *and* take advantage of that empty corner in your closet that's been sitting unused.
Promising review: "This little guy is great. Normally, my staircase has shoes all over it. Now, the shoes are in their tower by the staircase and it’s pretty awesome...maybe in part because my partner and I can now see who isn’t putting their shoes up! It’s a great, sleek design and takes up so little space. I can walk around with it if I need to because it’s durable and sturdy, and was ridiculously easy to put together. Yes, it’s more than many other shoe trees but it’s worth it for the footprint (or lack thereof!) and that it’s going to last for a really long time." —Skyrocketocelot
Get it from Amazon for $61+ (available in black and white).
11. OR! A set of adjustable-height Shoe Slotz for doubling shoe storage space....which....*peeks at the massive pile of sneakers, sandals, and heels in your closet*...is evidently very necessary.
BuzzFeed Shopping home editor Sally Elshorafa has used these and says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in packs of 20 and 40).
12. A space-saving hanger organizer if you're an adult with a jumbled bin of hangers. It just doesn't have to be like that!
Promising review: "I didn't know that I had needed this all of my life until I got one for my husband out of desperation. His hangers were all over the house, so I got this to try. I assembled it for him while he was at work and immediately ordered one for myself. It doesn't take up much floor space but holds a ton of my velvet hangers. Much better than any other method I've tried to contain hangers in the past, and it looks really nice. Sturdy and high quality. Easy to assemble." —SavvyShopper
Get it from Amazon for $25.41 (also available in multipacks).
13. A hanging purse organizer because what's the point of having nice bags if you're just going to toss them in your closet and forget about them. Now you can see your purses without straining the straps by hanging them up.
Promising review: "I ordered two of these, and I am so pleased. They held all my handbags (except two large tote bags), and I have quite a few. I was able to put two purses in most of the slots, and three or four small ones together in a couple of slots. This really made a difference in the organization of my handbags and makes my closet look so much neater. If you are considering this product, I highly recommend. Good value for the price!!!" —Brenda V
Get it from Amazon for $5.56.
14. A tiered metal hanger to organize your sports bras and tank tops so you can actually see (and enjoy) your full collection!
Promising review: "Love this product. My closet has so much space now compared to before using these. I have so many tank tops and these have been a great help to making my closet have more room. I’m so happy I bought these. They’re great quality and exactly as described." —Mariah Blair
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and in multi-packs).