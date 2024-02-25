If Your Closet Is A Place Where Clothes Just Disappear, These 25 Products Will Help

Promising review: "Not only does it look superb, you have to option of stacking them and creating a shoe rack paradise in your closet! Each shelf holds about three pairs of shoes comfortably, and I wear women's size 9, while my fiancé has even bigger feet and clunky shoes. Previously, I had a spinning shoe rack and a less unsightly standing shoe rack, but I wanted something more secure, and I was running out of room on those other ones. I really like how the tiers (or shelves) are optional, so you can leave one out if you have boots. I also have a new pair of shoes in the shoe box, and they fit well between two shelves with about 1/2-inch clearance if you want to keep your nice shoes in their boxes. The small gap underneath the shoe rack is good for flat flip-flops, flats, and non-heeled shoes." —Manderpuss

Get it from Amazon for $33.99.