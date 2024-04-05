The Before And Afters For These 35 Products Are Like Cleaning ASMR Videos

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
2. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can wear a black dress and roll around on my bed without getting a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
3. A cleaning gel for getting rid of mold and buildup on your washing machine gasket (bet ya didn't even know you should be cleaning here). Let it sit for a few hours or overnight and then easily wipe it clean with a rag.
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel on the mold and left it sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
4. A denture cleaner because you scrub and scrub and scrub your retainer each night, but it's somehow still coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG, it worked! There was a fresh taste, and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
5. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste to restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.
Promising review: "If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!" —Courtney Foltz
6. A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring in just one cycle. Or have fun descaling it multiple times. Your choice!
Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki
7. A cooktop cleaner so you can enjoy a pristine kitchen even though your messy roommate's selective amnesia means they don't remember all the apartment meetings you've had about cleaning up after yourselves. This kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a sponge, and a scraper — everything you need short of a new roommate.
Promising review: "I had tried four different cleaners before discovering this one, and I wish I had found it sooner! All that caked-on liquid that runs out of the pans and burns into the stovetop while you cook?? This removes all of it. It doesn’t scratch your glass stove top, leaving it looking brand-new. I won’t ever buy another cleaner — this is it for me!" —Christine
8. A no-rinse spot remover if your usual MO is to just ignore the mess. This'll lift even the most stubborn old stain, and it doesn't require you to rinse or vacuum after you spray.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. We have a 1.5-year-old puppy and have make several futile attempts to clean up carpet stains from her potty training days. Another dog owner clued us into this, and we cannot believe we didn't buy it sooner. Seriously, the same night this arrived, I spilled an entire bottle of beer on white carpet (oops), grabbed the Folex, sprayed a bunch onto the stain, massaged it into the carpet with my finger tips, and blotted with a damp towel. You can't see ANY remnant of a stain. I've also attacked old stains (like one-plus year old) and saw the same results. Seriously, buy this!!!" —AKM
9. Or a pack of stain-removing pads for lifting pet pee, poop smears, and leftover vomit stench from your carpet. (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills!) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
10. A Baseboard Buddy because it makes cleaning easy when the dust and cobwebs are up high or down low thanks to its 4-foot extendable pole. Don't be too slow to add this to your cart! Your dirty baseboards, ceiling fans, grates, and molding are quaking.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "At first, I didn't think much about it. Then, I used it. It is incredible. The pole spins in any direction and secures tightly in place. The thick, absorbent cloth can be removed, washed, and put back within seconds. I cleaned my woodwork and ceiling fans without effort. Extremely satisfied." —Donnagnida
