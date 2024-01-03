These 28 Genius TikTok Finds Are Blessedly Cheap

1. A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink ASAP and get rid of the funk. Please, please, please do not stick your hand down the drain; let this do the work instead!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
2. A vacuum LED light so you can see all the pet hairs, spilled kibble, human crumbs, kitty litter crystals, and dust bunnies that you probably didn't even notice were lurking on your "clean" floors.
See the vacuum light in action!
Promising review: "I love being able to see all the dog hair on the floor. Makes vacuuming so satisfying." —Andrea H.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. Some acne patches if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!
Check the Mighty Patches on TikTok!
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!
4. A ~secret~ popcorn salt for anyone whose favorite food is movie theater popcorn. Well, lucky for you this seasoning gives regular microwave popcorn taste the salty and savoriness you've only experienced with popcorn at the movies. In fact, several reviewers who've worked at the movie theaters and amusement parks swear this is the stuff they used at work, so you know it's the real deal.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
5. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
6. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
Check it out the foot hammock on TikTok.
Promising review: "Purchased two of these for me and my bf before a flight to Maui. Easy to use and adjustable which kept my legs from being stuck in one position the entire flight. The product is small and non-obtrusive which allows adjacent seat mates to enter and exit the row without pause. The memory foam pad is awesomely plush yet still compact to travel. I have traveled to Africa, England and France this year and I regret not having this product for those long hauls. Promise you I will never travel without it again! It is worth every dollar. Buy one! Gift one!" —Mr. Miners Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
7. A shoe stretch spray that'll soften too-tight boots, loafers, sandals, gloves, and more. You paid good money for those super cute leather boots and by golly you're going to get them on your feet, muscular calves be damned.
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) and check out the shoe stretch spray on TikTok to see the spray in action!
Promising review: "It deserves 100 stars. I wish I found it years ago. This product is slightly life-changing, and I'm not kidding!! I can't tell you who the years when I've had to abandon the shoe for a rubbing in the wrong spot or it being really close to fitting but just something not quite right. I got a really great deal on an expensive pair of sandals; they were gorgeous yet a tiny bit tight and the leather was firm. I was about to send them back, but loved them so much I thought maybe there was a product? It perfectly softened and stretched the sandals. I've since used for a few different pairs of shoes with fabulous results. Best purchase!!! Nothing better than comfortable shoes!!!" —Clm75
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.
Check out The Pink Stuff on TikTok!
Promising review: "If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!" —Courtney Foltz
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. A volcanic stone face roller if your forehead is an oil slick by afternoon. Unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.
Check out the oil-absorbing face roller on TikTok!
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. A portable door lock for added security or for doors that don't have locks. It jams the door so it's impossible for an intruder to force themselves in using the door handle.
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A "flossing toothbrush" because you could be the world's best toothbrusher and still be missing some spots. This brush has two types of bristles: flossing bristles that are 10 times thinner to really get into the grooves between your teeth and regular firm bristles that are designed to last longer than the nylon bristles your current toothbrush probably has. Reviewers say it's gentle yet effective, even on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord loves hers:
"I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
12. Some washing machine cleaning tablets to clean and freshen the inside while dissolving residue. You keep your washing machine open when it's not in use yet it still smells moldy. What gives?
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "I couldn't for the longest time get rid of the humid smell on my clothes. I tried the self cleaning cycle with bleach and laundry soap, leaving the door open. Then I saw a TikTok housekeeper named Vanessa make this recommendation and it solved the issue. My laundry smells like detergent finally instead of wet humid clothes! It was easy to use! I even bought the dishwasher tabs. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. You used these once a month so it's not heavy on the pocket either. One a month does the trick." —andrea rosales
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.95.
13. A five-compartment snack spinner that'll help your child feel in control of snack time. Parents say it actually keeps their kids entertained and allows them to offer a variety of snacks without having to pack a ton of snack bags or constantly repeat what snacks are up for grabs.
Check out a TikTok of the snack spinner in action.
Promising review: "I bought these before they were on Amazon. I’m obsessed. My kids think it’s a game, and they’re so intent on eating all the food inside. Even my picky eater. As a mom who absolutely hates to hand wash things, I’m so grateful that a) the entire thing comes apart for washing and b) it’s completely dishwasher-safe. This thing is awesome. One of a kind. I own five right now. Will probably be getting more in the future for when the baby is old enough to snack independently." —