If this is your first time using retinol, start off slowly with this product; apply it a few times a week/every other day and work your way up to daily use. You'll also want to apply sunscreen during the day, as vitamin A can make you more sensitive to the sun.

Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok rave about this product and tried it out — it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face clear up very quickly, removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and any weather type. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not its intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo



"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation." —C. Munsterman

