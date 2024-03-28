Even If You're *Under* 50, Check Out These 33 Beauty Products Reviewers *Over* 50 Swear By

1. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you look vibrant and well-rested.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four sizes).
2. A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen for folks with sensitive skin. Sun protection is important at any age (UV damage can speed up your skin's aging process), and this one will tick all your boxes: not greasy, free of fragrance, non-comedogenic, free of oil, and free of parabens.
Promising review: "Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing. I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." —Melony Phillips Ralph
Get it from Amazon for $44.
3. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A versatile, creamy, and beautifully blendable multi-stick because it leaves behind natural-looking color on your cheeks, lips, and lids without sinking into your skin's creases.
Promising review: "The quality and ease of use. It goes on like silk and stays on all day. It is hydrating and so natural looking, especially on my mature skin." —Deborah M.
Get it from Amazon and Ilia for $36 (available in 12 shades).
5. An eyebrow tint if your brow hairs have lightened over the years and you're ready to reintroduce brows you can actually see to the world. It lasts up to three days...which means three full days of not having to fill in your brows. Oh! And it means you won't suffer through a lifetime of poorly tattooed brows. A win-win!
Promising review: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hours (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." —Robin Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two shades).
6. A low-stakes NYX tinted brow gel so you can groom, tint, and set your brows in one fell swoop. And it won't flake or make your brows look crunchy!
Promising review: "Wow, I am surprised! I finally have eyebrows again. This looks so natural. My eyebrows have begun to thin. I'm in my 50s, and I look washed out with no brows. This is so easy to use and doesn't rub off. Glad I tried this before going to one of the pricier brands." —LB
Get it from Amazon for $7.55+ (available in five shades).
7. Or a clear eyebrow gel to hold each hair in place while also blending seamlessly with gray hair.
Promising review: "I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/gray, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." —MarloJones
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
8. A moisturizing hair treatment for a quick burst of hydration. In just eight seconds — eight! — it starts working to leave your mane feeling silkier, softer, and smoother after washing.
Promising review: "I am 66 years old. I have fine thinning hair. Followed instructions. Blew dry my hair. How awesome was it? My hair now feels regular in thickness and holds a curl and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply. Will use this from now on." —Mortimer Brewster
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
9. A Revlon hot air brush that'll help you go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a shiny, salon-worthy blowout in minutes.
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.
Promising review: "First-time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz, and lots of volume. Hope this review helps anyone out there that has similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $37.18+ (available in nine colors/styles).
10. A cuticle oil because too many gel manis have destroyed your nails. Sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba soften the cuticle and strengthen your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
11. Glossier Ultralip, a nourishing lipstick if you want a hydrating wash of color that doesn't make your lips feel dry as a desert. It's made with hyaluronic acid, a moisture magnet, and applies like a creamy balm.
Promising review: "This product does everything Glossier says. Goes on easily, moisturizing but not oily, sticky, or greasy. No lip liner needed (unheard of at my age, 59). Beautiful buildable color. I am a G10 and bought Ember and it is perfect." —Susanne
Get it from Glossier and Sephora for $20 (available in 11 shades).
12. A multi-use skincare oil so you can say bye bye to uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (see ya later, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.