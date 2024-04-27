37 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Made Them Actually “See A Difference”

It's safe to use on your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, back, chest, stomach, arms, and legs. Do not use it on your eyebrows or tanned or tattooed skin.

Promising review: "Initially, I used the IPL on two lines on my legs from my ankles to just below my hip. I didn’t do my entire legs in order to see if there was any progress in hair removal to see if this thing was merely a gimmick or was an actual functioning product. I’m happy to say that this item works. After the second week, I noticed that on the lines I did on my legs, there was a noticeable difference in hair growth speed compared to the parts of my legs where I was not using the IPL. By week three, the hair in the areas I was flashing had basically vanished. It’s important to mention that every week after my sessions, I’d rub the areas I flashed in order to see if any hairs were ready to fall out, just like with the laser hair removal I’m getting from Ideal Image on my facial hair. This product is a miracle for a trans woman like myself as, while it’s instructed not to be used on the face, for the areas it can cover, it saves me thousands of dollars that I’d normally have to spend for professional hair removal. All it takes is patience and dedication, but it works." —Ruby W



