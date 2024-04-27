37 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Made Them Actually “See A Difference”

1. A lightweight primer so you can apply your makeup to a smooth, even surface and have it stay all day. It's made with green tea extract and collagen to protect and moisturize the skin.
Promising review: "This primer is pretty dang good for the price. I can't tell you how much money I have spent on buying expensive primer at Ulta, only to hate it two days after buying it. I bought this a few weeks ago, and I have loved it. I have oily, acne-prone skin with big pores on my face. I break out pretty easily, and I haven't had any problems with breakouts using this product. I can see a huge difference in my pores since I started using this; they are much smaller now, and this helps my liquid foundation last longer throughout the day as well. The thing I like most about this I the fact that I put it on, it feels a little creamy but after I let it dry it does not make my skin feel oily or slimy at all, it goes on smooth and then dries completely for even-looking skin! I will for sure be buying this again!" —Krystle Fausett
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
Promising review: "This is the stuff magic is made of! I'm 42 and I have sensitive, combination skin with areas that tend to be more prone to getting breakouts. I have been using this mask for the last six months and I've noticed a huge difference. My pores look minimized and my skin is soft and lifted after every use. It is much more affordable than the more expensive brand and I feel this works just as well." —Quality Consumer
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.
3. A curl-activating cream so your curls stay curls instead of turning into a ball of frizz the moment you step outside of the house. It enhances your natural curl pattern while reducing frizz — a win-win! It's also designed to add volume, bounce, and shine for days so your day one ringlets look just as good on day three. And that's a win-win-win!
Promising review: "I have 4c roots and 4b everything else. This is my favorite product from Cantu. I used to use the shea butter conditioner, but I do find that the Naturals line is much better for my EXTREMELY thick hair. I do see a difference in my curl definition as well. Plus, it keeps my hair really soft and tames the frizz. I also like that I don't have to use a lot of on my hair. With the shea butter conditioner, it felt like I had to use 1/4 of the container to get my hair in a decent spot. I am not a fan of styling gel as it contributes to the breakouts on my face. This product is definitely for those who are OK with SOME curl definition and want less frizz and soft tresses. Plus, it smells so good. Everyone always compliments me on how wonderful my hair smells." —smanderg
Get it from Amazon for $6.48.
4. A beloved tightening cream because the 35,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. The vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am in the over-50 group and bought this for the firming attribute. I am so amazed that you can actually see a difference after a few uses. Cellulite is less noticeable, and the skin has a dewy appearance. This stuff dissolves into your skin without making it appear greasy. The smell? A vacation in a bottle. I can't wait to try the other products! This stuff is for everyone." —Donna Bee
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
5. A moisturizing in-shower hair treatment for a quick burst of hydration. In just eight seconds — eight! — it starts working to leave your mane feeling silkier, softer, and smoother after washing.
Promising review: "I thought I had a good routine with my coconut milk shampoo and conditioner, but I've started using this once a week, and I can really see the difference! My curls are better defined, and my hair is soft. Not noticed any extra shedding of hair, which is a big problem for me usually." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
6. An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!
Promising review: "My hair is super frizzy, and since I moved to Georgia, I just can't keep my hair looking good and not frizzy. After trying a couple of other products that didn't work, the ads about COLOR WOW kept popping up on my social media. I ordered it, and since the first time using it, I can see the difference; it keeps my hair straight, ZERO frizz and very smooth. I have been using it for over six months, and 100% recommend the product!" —Jess T.
Get it from Amazon for $28.
7. A hair removal device designed to permanently reduce hair growth at home so you can skip the $$$ laser hair removal treatments.
It's safe to use on your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, back, chest, stomach, arms, and legs. Do not use it on your eyebrows or tanned or tattooed skin.
Promising review: "Initially, I used the IPL on two lines on my legs from my ankles to just below my hip. I didn’t do my entire legs in order to see if there was any progress in hair removal to see if this thing was merely a gimmick or was an actual functioning product. I’m happy to say that this item works. After the second week, I noticed that on the lines I did on my legs, there was a noticeable difference in hair growth speed compared to the parts of my legs where I was not using the IPL. By week three, the hair in the areas I was flashing had basically vanished. It’s important to mention that every week after my sessions, I’d rub the areas I flashed in order to see if any hairs were ready to fall out, just like with the laser hair removal I’m getting from Ideal Image on my facial hair. This product is a miracle for a trans woman like myself as, while it’s instructed not to be used on the face, for the areas it can cover, it saves me thousands of dollars that I’d normally have to spend for professional hair removal. All it takes is patience and dedication, but it works." —Ruby W
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (clip the $30 off coupon for this price).
8. A skin spatula that'll help remove blackheads and de-gunk pores using high frequency vibrations. This can also help your skincare absorb better since your pores won't be blocked with debris.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product before purchasing and watched many online reviews. I have to say that with only a few sessions I already see a difference in my skin. The spatula removes dead skin and clears pores efficiently when used as directed. You will need to use a hydration serum for the tool to work so that your face has moisture. I have not tried the lifting feature yet, but I am certain it will work as presented. Overall, this product exceeded my expectations and proves that good skincare can be achieved with home-use products." —Kenneth Longe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
9. A tiny toenail brace if you're dealing with the pain and annoyance of ingrown toenails. It's designed to help lift the curved nail and help relieve pain and pressure — and you may see results in just a few days.
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.
Promising review: "It worked perfectly. I don't have the WORST ingrown nails but it was definitely going to get there if I didn't start doing something about it. I applied it at night within 10 minutes total for both toes and by the next morning, I could see a difference. By the afternoon, I could see the nail lift away from the indent in my skin that it's grown into over the years. Honestly, I can't stop looking at it because I'm amazed at how it's done exactly what I need it to so fast. Can't say enough good things about this. It's a simple solution really, but more than worth the price. Especially after I've already spent wasted money on other junk 'solutions.'" —Catherine Phung
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
10. A Mielle rosemary mint scalp oil because TikTok is absolutely obsessed with this so you better grab it before it sells out. This biotin-infused hair-strengthening oil helps smooth split ends, moisturize dry scalps, and deeply nourish 3A–4C hair.
Promising reviews: "l started using this hair oil two months ago and can see a lot of differences. My baby hairs are coming back — amazing." —Ranil Barma
"Love everything about this oil 😍 It leaves my hair so soft and smooth. It really helps me with my dandruff problem on top of making my hair feel and look healthier. Must buy. I can feel and see the difference. I'm on my second bottle and will continue to buy 🫶" —Denise Cobos
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
11. A pack of 24-karat gold collagen eye masks for fooling everyone into thinking you got eight restful hours of sleep — These gold eye masks are rich in collagen and hyaluronic acid that bring back much-needed moisture and elasticity.
Promising review: "I've been trying to reduce my under-eye puffiness for years, and creams just aren't doing it. This is the first time I've tried this type of application. They are a little weird at first, but go one easy with the simple-to-follow instructions on the box. I used the patches three times every other day, and by the morning after the third application, I actually did see a difference! This was a surprise because I work the night shift and currently have a sinus infection, so I didn't expect an outcome so soon! They have a very light, pleasant smell and feel cool to the touch at application. The skin under my eyes feels soft and taught and looks healthy with a slight glow." —Sarah Rosenzweig
Get 10 pairs from Amazon for $13.95.