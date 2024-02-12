Skip To Content
    All The Best Presidents' Day Deals At Amazon

    Deals so good on AirPods, robot vacuums, and parenting essentials that you'll be seeing stars (and stripes).

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. 24% off a pair of the latest AirPods Pro for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when Mom screams that it's time for dinner.

    reviewer holding the open airpods case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    2. And 30% off a pair of regular Apple AirPods, because making the switch to the wireless earbud life is absolutely worth it. These will give you up to five hours of listening with a single charge, so you can roam around your house jamming to your favorite playlists without disturbing anyone.

    Reviewer holding Apple AirPods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried several 'cheaper' imitations of AirPods and they were just ok. I have been waiting to get these and let me tell you, I’m sold. THESE ARE GREAT! As soon as I got them, I had to try them out. First of all, they paired with my iPhone XR, almost instantly. All I had to do was have my phone open and near the AirPods, while they were still in the charging case, open the lid and within seconds they paired! It displays the charge of both the AirPods and the case on your phone, too! Super cool! I selected one of my favorite Classic Rock bands and started jamming. The sound quality was awesome!" —Todd B

    Price: $89.99 (originally $129)

    3. 24% off a box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $18.99 (originally $25)

    4. 44% off a Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee maker so you can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button. And it's surprisingly slim to save you counter space!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been wanting a Nespresso machine for a few years now. I finally purchased this bundle during Black Friday and I am so glad I did! Not only was it a great deal, but it is already paying for itself! Instead of spending money at coffee shops, I can create the same drinks at home that are just as good! The convenience and quality of the coffee is unmatched! If you love great tasting coffee and are on the fence about it, don’t hesitate, it is completely worth it!" —Jenn

    Price: $139.30 (originally $249)

    5. 20% off a Britax 2-in-1 booster car seat to grow with your kiddo *and* spare your wallet a major hit. This high-back booster seat is a 5-point harness car seat that converts to a belt-positioning booster seat once your kiddo is older.

    reviewer photo of the booster seat in their car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on the hunt for a seat that I could quickly and easily install. With our previous high-back booster seat, I felt I could never get tight — as hard as I tried. This seat was a breeze to install: Quick, easy, and painless! And my kiddo approves of the comfort too! If you are looking for a seat that installs easily, is comfortable, and the straps are easy to adjust, look no further!" —Katherine Adams

    Price: $239.99 (originally $299.99; available in six colors)

    Check out the rest of the Britax car seats, strollers, and more on sale here.

    6. 40% off an under-desk treadmill that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Remember to clip the $20 off coupon before checkout.

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed and I should have bought it earlier. I had a Costco treadmill but the thing took up way too much space. I got rid of it within a year. This walking pad is awesome, easy to maneuver, I love the remote control feature, the machine is quiet, it's very cost effective, and it's perfect for me and my lifestyle! When I have to do computer work, which is daily, I just hook my laptop to the big screen TV monitor and start walking. I feel like my brain works so much better when I'm moving instead of sitting still all day. Also, I don't have to crank up the volume on the big screen because the walking pad is quiet. We just had a huge snow storm and I got a lot of walking in because the walking pad is so darn convenient. I feel great and I'm happy I invested in the walking pad." —Michelle P. Simms

    Price: $179.96 (originally $299)

    7. 20% off a Breville Barista Express espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "We LOVE our new daily go-to! The Impress is a delight to use! This Breville tells you what is just the right amount [of coffee] to use! No more back and forth, guessing how much coffee to put in it. It also has a grinder so you can program it to put just the right amount that goes directly into your filter. The flavor that this machine produces for dirty chai lattes, is just no comparison. I am really delighted with it. It produces delicious beverages, and is easy to learn, use, and clean. Breville machines are durable & efficient. And, the money I save staying out of Starbucks pays for the Impress. It’s also nice to be able to make what you want at home anytime you want it. I would definitely recommend this investment. Our adult kids have had theirs since 2013 and it’s still going strong. They last." —Suzanne D. Richards

    Price: $719.95 (originally $899.95; available in three colors)

    Check out the rest of the Breville Barista Impress espresso machines on sale here.

    8. 37% off a Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $169.99 (originally $269.99)

    9. Up to 40% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Don't forget to clip the coupon for the additional 10% off!

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors)

    10. 47% off a self-cleaning litter box if your cat's currently in a stand off with its old litter box. Reviewers say that not only does it help reduce the frequency with which their kitties leave surprises *outside* the box, but it also helps reduce the amount of litter that gets tracked into the house. Also, no more scooping poop!

    reviewer&#x27;s black cat inside the covered litter box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've considered an automated litter box for years but kept putting it off. I'm so glad I finally got one! It sets up easily, both the litter box itself and the phone app. Our cat adapted to it immediately. The app shows when it detects the cat entering the box and when it rakes the box clean 20 minutes later. There has been absolutely no smell at all! Today the app alerted us that it was time to replace the litter (right at four weeks from installation.) Our auto-delivery of the replacement litter arrives tomorrow. To change it out, we'll just lift the plastic unit up, slide out the old box (the soiled litter is under a flap), and use the lid below it to place on top, then discard. After a quick wipe-down with a sponge, the new box will slide underneath, and we'll be good for another month. The cat loves having a fresh litter box every time she enters, and we are thrilled about not having to deal with cleaning it!" —terry

    Price: $184.95 (originally $349.99; available in three styles)

    11. 43% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, noise just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors and two styles)

    12. 38% off a pair of lace-up combat boots that'll surely become your go-to shoe this fall (but tbh, I would totally wear these with a skater dress in the summer too).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $63.99; available in women's sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)

    13. 30% off an Echo Dot so you can ask Alexa to stream your favorite music, read the news, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

    Price: $34.99 (originally $54.99; available in three colors)

    14. 30% off an eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle for folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.

    an 18-ounce silicone stasher bag that&#x27;s half blue and half yellow holding slices of cucumber
    Amazon

    This bundle comes with (1) Half Gallon Bag (64 Fl Oz), (1) Stand-Up Mid (56 Fl Oz), (1) Sandwich Bag (18 Fl Oz), (1) Snack Bag (12 Fl Oz).

    Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

    Price: $48.27 (originally $68.96; check out the rest of the Stasher line, which is up to 30% off!)

    15. 42% off a 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet to help you achieve a delicious sear and crust you won't get on a regular nonstick skillet. It'll just get better the more you use it and is basically indestructible so you can pass it on to your kids...and they can leave it to theirs.

    The cast-iron with a breakfast hash in it
    amazon.com

    Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

    Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

    Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)

    And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.

    16. 21% off the latest Fire HD kids tablet if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

    the tablet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We recently upgraded our son's tablet, and we couldn't be happier with our choice. The Mickey Mouse sleeve is a delightful touch that adds a fun element to the tablet. What stands out for us is the sturdy hard cover that provides excellent protection, minimizing the risk of breakage – a crucial feature for a kids' tablet. The added stand is a game-changer, making it easier for our son to enjoy watching his favorite shows or educational content comfortably. Overall, the combination of durability, the adorable sleeve, and the practical stand make this tablet a fantastic investment. If you're in the market for a reliable and kid-friendly tablet, we absolutely recommend it." —Nancy Badillo

    Price: $149.99 (originally $189.99; available in four colors)

    17. 44% off a tube of Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base because if you're applying eyeshadow without primer, you're not getting its full effect. Not only will it make your eyeshadow look bolder and extra pigmented, but it'll also combat oil and creasing so you're not wasting product reapplying your smoky eye halfway through the day.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe

    Price: $11.19 (originally $20)

    18. 38% off a Fire TV Stick that'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.

    reviewer holding the black remote
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I can watch Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and a really good selection of free apps. Easy to use and Alexa works great when we are looking for a specific movie. It checks all my downloaded apps for whatever you ask. I'm considering canceling my $200-a-month cable and just keeping Wi-Fi." —groomer74

    Price: $24.99 (originally $39.99; the 4K version is also 33% off right now)

    19. 57% off a heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos, and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top-notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $55.99 (originally $129.99; available in three colors)

    20. Up to 29% off a chunky ribbed cardigan — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect wintery colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy but not hugely oversized fit. Well-made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

    Price: $39.83+ (originally $54.90; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and seven colors)

    21. Up to 54% off a fancy touchless forehead thermometer for taking anyone's temperature in seconds without bothering them. You'd pay basically anything to keep your sick baby sound asleep.

    model using thermometer on child
    Amazon

    Don't forget to clip the 20% off coupon before checkout!

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Price: $18.38+ (originally $39.99; available in two colors)

    22. 40% off a Keurig single-serve coffee maker because you're the need-it-now coffee-lover with limited counter space.

    the coffee maker in black sitting on a countertop while coffee dispenses into a cup
    Amazon

    Promising review (for the black machine): "We've had three K-Cup Keurig Makers in a span of about 7 years. The first two were the standard machines. Those worked very well and no complaints but neither made 12oz cups so I hunted around and found this one. Now that I have it, I found that 12oz cups aren't that big a deal but the Bold cup button sure works great and makes a very strong cup of coffee. Great option. Also, the other two took a while to heat up before they gave a blue light for 'ready'. This one is instant. Place the K-cup in the holder and press what size cup you want. It goes from the off button to steaming hot instantly. No waiting. Very nice machine!!!!!" —Retired

    Price: $59.99 (originally $99.99; available in six colors)

    23. Up to 47% off a classic Levi's denim jacket you can wear as is or make your own with patches and pins galore.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

    Price: $47.83+ (originally $89.50+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–4X, and 10 styles)

    24. 65% off a Renpho percussion massager that you don't even know how badly you need until you're using it. This gizmo is great for releasing knots, aches, and muscle tension, whether you got it from working at a desk too long or an intense workout.

    A person holding the handle of a black massage gun
    amazon.com

    Don't forget to click the $20 off coupon before checkout.

    Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, but nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

    Price: $69.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)

    25. Up to 64% off a *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

    Price: $19.61+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)

    26. 40% off a 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that's perfect for at home or traveling. You can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. Reviewers compare this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good!

    The white charger pad laid out to charge a phone, watch, and AirPods
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action. 

    Promising review: "Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price. I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself. In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." —TubaTim

    Price: $29.96+ (originally $49.99; available in nine colors)

    27. Up to 38% off a crème to powder waterproof eyeshadow stick because a stay-all-day eyeshadow that won't fade or crease isn't too much to ask for. One end is the eyeshadow stick and the other is a built-in smudger so you don't need any brushes to achieve your eye look. Plus the formula is made with nourishing vitamin E and vitamin C.

    reviewer wearing taupe-colored shadow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm 52 with crepey eyelids and they itch and water if a smidge of eye product gets in them. Powder shadow is a complete no-go! Just bought two of these and I am so happy! After years of not wearing shadow, I am back in the game! It goes on creamy exactly where you put it. The smudger works beautifully and it stayed put all day with no creasing, no watery or itchiness. Didn't use any primer, just on clean, moisturized skin Thank you! I will definitely be getting more colors!" —Tania Nicholson

    Price: $11.20 (originally $16; available in various shades)

    28. $40 off an at-home IPL laser hair removal tool that'll turn your expensive laser appointments into affordable, at-home sessions. It's equipped with a built-in cooling system that has the potential to make hair removal — get this — pain-free (even in those sensitive, ouch-inducing areas — no ice packs, or numbing gels required).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The IPL hair remover features an Auto Mode (continuous flash) for bikini lines, upper lip, chin, face, and Manual Mode (single flash) for the back, arms, and legs.

    Promising reviews: "Don't expect instant results... But after about a month of regular use I see a clear difference. For fun, I only flashed my left leg, after a month you can see the results in the pic. Much less hair on my left leg. My under arms are a little slower going. My face showed results pretty quickly." —Jenni

    "I was so excited when I saw that at-home laser hair removal was available. I have gotten hair removal at a salon, which I loved, but it is expensive. I have been using this for about six weeks, two times per week for the most part, and at first I didn't think it was making a difference but now I am noticing that my hair is getting thinner in the areas I have been treating. I will continue to use it and hopefully it will continue to get better results. The cooling option is nice and I really love the continuous mode option." —Frenzy

    Price: $69.99 (originally $109.99)

    29. Up to 35% off a large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity because it'll help you get. better tasting water straight from the tap so you can spend less on cases of the bottled stuff.

    a reviewer photo of the pitcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

    Price: $34.83+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)

    30. 44% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit — the fact that it's under $20 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

    Promising reviews: "Saw these on a TikTok video and I took a chance. The sherbet orange one looks just like the picture and it’s double-layered material so it’s not see-through. It’s smooth material and lays flat. Will def buy more." —Amazon Customer

    "These bodysuits are so cute! I got this recommendation from TikTok & I’m glad I purchased it. Very soft buttery feel. I can wear a L but I opted for a M so I wouldn't have to wear a bra & I’m so glad I did, wasn’t tight or uncomfortable feeling at all." —Kyla

    Price: $19.99 (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors)

    31. 50% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is your adorable oyster!!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

    "I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

    Price: $19.98 (originally $39.98; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors)

    32. Up to 36% off a two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit this winter (and beyond). Reviewers (and TikTok-ers alike) swear this set is super comfortable. It's also so easy to grab in the morning when it's chilly outside but your dog needs to go for a walk ASAP.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Price: $44.18+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 35 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.