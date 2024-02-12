All The Best Presidents' Day Deals At Amazon

1. 24% off a pair of the latest AirPods Pro for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when Mom screams that it's time for dinner.
2. And 30% off a pair of regular Apple AirPods, because making the switch to the wireless earbud life is absolutely worth it. These will give you up to five hours of listening with a single charge, so you can roam around your house jamming to your favorite playlists without disturbing anyone.
3. 24% off a box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
4. 44% off a Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee maker so you can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button. And it's surprisingly slim to save you counter space!
5. 20% off a Britax 2-in-1 booster car seat to grow with your kiddo *and* spare your wallet a major hit. This high-back booster seat is a 5-point harness car seat that converts to a belt-positioning booster seat once your kiddo is older.
6. 40% off an under-desk treadmill that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.
7. 20% off a Breville Barista Express espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!
8. 37% off a Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.
9. Up to 40% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!
10. 47% off a self-cleaning litter box if your cat's currently in a stand off with its old litter box. Reviewers say that not only does it help reduce the frequency with which their kitties leave surprises *outside* the box, but it also helps reduce the amount of litter that gets tracked into the house. Also, no more scooping poop!
11. 43% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.
12. 38% off a pair of lace-up combat boots that'll surely become your go-to shoe this fall (but tbh, I would totally wear these with a skater dress in the summer too).
13. 30% off an Echo Dot so you can ask Alexa to stream your favorite music, read the news, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.
14. 30% off an eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle for folks who wanna reduce their plastic waste. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.
15. 42% off a 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet to help you achieve a delicious sear and crust you won't get on a regular nonstick skillet. It'll just get better the more you use it and is basically indestructible so you can pass it on to your kids...and they can leave it to theirs.
16. 21% off the latest Fire HD kids tablet if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.
17. 44% off a tube of Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base because if you're applying eyeshadow without primer, you're not getting its full effect. Not only will it make your eyeshadow look bolder and extra pigmented, but it'll also combat oil and creasing so you're not wasting product reapplying your smoky eye halfway through the day.
18. 38% off a Fire TV Stick that'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.
19. 57% off a heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.
20. Up to 29% off a chunky ribbed cardigan — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect wintery colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??
21. Up to 54% off a fancy touchless forehead thermometer for taking anyone's temperature in seconds without bothering them. You'd pay basically anything to keep your sick baby sound asleep.
22. 40% off a Keurig single-serve coffee maker because you're the need-it-now coffee-lover with limited counter space.
23. Up to 47% off a classic Levi's denim jacket you can wear as is or make your own with patches and pins galore.
24. 65% off a Renpho percussion massager that you don't even know how badly you need until you're using it. This gizmo is great for releasing knots, aches, and muscle tension, whether you got it from working at a desk too long or an intense workout.
25. Up to 64% off a *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
26. 40% off a 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that's perfect for at home or traveling. You can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. Reviewers compare this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good!
27. Up to 38% off a crème to powder waterproof eyeshadow stick because a stay-all-day eyeshadow that won't fade or crease isn't too much to ask for. One end is the eyeshadow stick and the other is a built-in smudger so you don't need any brushes to achieve your eye look. Plus the formula is made with nourishing vitamin E and vitamin C.
28. $40 off an at-home IPL laser hair removal tool that'll turn your expensive laser appointments into affordable, at-home sessions. It's equipped with a built-in cooling system that has the potential to make hair removal — get this — pain-free (even in those sensitive, ouch-inducing areas — no ice packs, or numbing gels required).
29. Up to 35% off a large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity because it'll help you get. better tasting water straight from the tap so you can spend less on cases of the bottled stuff.
30. 44% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit — the fact that it's under $20 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.
31. 50% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is your adorable oyster!!!
32. Up to 36% off a two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit this winter (and beyond). Reviewers (and TikTok-ers alike) swear this set is super comfortable. It's also so easy to grab in the morning when it's chilly outside but your dog needs to go for a walk ASAP.
