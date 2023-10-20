Sorry But If You Love *Average* Results, These Products Are Not For You

1. A beloved tightening cream because the 20,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am 60 and notice that no matter how much diet and exercise I do, I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
2. And a hair and body mist with the same yummy scent for folks who want to smell like a Brazilian beach.
Promising reviews: "If I could give this more stars I would!!" —Timothy Pilkington
"I have smelled [Cheirosa '62] on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." —Caralina Casperson
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in three scents).
3. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.89 (available in two scents).
4. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. A genius drying rack to prevent any sweater shrinking mishaps in the dryer. These three-tier mesh racks will help speed up the drying process while taking up minimal space. Plus air-drying is gentler on the fabric than a tumble in the dryer, which can help extend the life of your sweaters.
Promising review: "Big enough for size large sweaters. I love that it is instant to set up, holds multiple item, the mesh lets most clothes dry overnight and it doesn't have any loose parts to lose. The layers collapse on each other, then fold up like a car shade but with three wires to contend with takes a bit more force. If car shades are your nemesis, this is probably not for you, but if you've conquered car shade folding, the drying rack is quick and small to store. The storage bag appeared to be flimsy, but it has lasted for over a year of use with no problem." —Costume Shop
Get it on Amazon for $14.86.
6. A Trtl travel pillow that'll cushion your neck and keep it upright — which is the best position to prevent neck pain. Plus, your neighbors will silently thank you because it means you're not flopping your head from side to side and onto their shoulders.
Promising review: "Completely satisfied! I have a bulging disc in my neck and related neck/shoulder pain so I can't afford to fall asleep uncomfortably when I travel via car or plane. This neck pillow looks a little goofy (as most do!) but it definitely works. It essentially helped me sleep sitting up on and off during a 10-hour car trip with no discomfort or pain. Once your head starts to fall to the side just a little, it will hold you up. I didn't feel it was as comfortable or natural putting the support under my chin but it could definitely work that way if your head tips forward when you fall asleep. I will definitely take this on any and all long trips where I want to sleep and ensure I have proper neck support!" —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four colors and two styles).
7. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
8. A CeraVe eye cream for helping reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles, as well as helping hydrate and calm tired skin.
Promising review: "I think out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review, is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
9. A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
10. A pack of shelf dividers if your bulky fall sweaters are just sort of sitting in one big pile in your closet. These dividers provide stability for soft clothes and keep things neat and separated.
11. A pack of stick-on fever indicators to keep an eye on your little one's temp without poking and prodding them with a mouth or ear thermometer every hour. These stickers stay put for up to 48 hours so you're constantly aware of your kiddo's temp this cold and flu season.
These stickers shouldn't completely replace a thermometer. But, if your kid has a temp, sticking these bugs on their head will help you keep an eye on whether their fever is rising or going down.
Promising review: "These things are awesome! We have a child who is prone to febrile seizures. These have really changed the amount of stress we have when he's sick. He's almost 7 and loves these. When he's sick he actually asks for one. The best part is they don't fall off in his sleep! So we can monitor his temp in his sleep with no need for an invasive thermometer every few hours. These do not completely replace a thermometer, that's important to know, but they will let you know when a fever is beginning. And, when you have very little time to get a fever down before it spikes to seizure levels these are incredibly helpful." —Nateric
Get eight stickers from Amazon for $6.95.
12. A pair of compression gloves that'll give your joints a comforting (and breathable!) bear hug throughout the day that may help relieve pain caused by arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendonitis.
Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I got diagnosed about a month ago with pregnancy-induced carpal tunnel. My doctors recommended getting wrist braces, which I did. They helped a little, but every night for the last month I have woken up 2–4 times each night in tears from the pain and numbness. I decided to purchase these to try along with my braces before seeing an orthopedic doctor for cortisone shots. When I first put them on I didn't think they were big enough, but once I got my swollen fingers into them they fit 'like a glove'! They give great compression and are not too binding at all. I knew right away I would still need my wrist braces over them to keep my wrists straight so I put these on and the braces on top before I went to bed last night. I am very pleased to say I slept through the entire night for the first time in at least a month! I have a feeling I will be using these gloves during the day at times at work as well. I love that they go almost all the way up my fingers but do leave my fingertips exposed so I can still do things while wearing them. If I could give these gloves 10 stars I would. I love them more than my pregnancy pillow I got!" —Jessica M
Get a pair from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three sizes).
13. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "Two months ago we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made clean up of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy can isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
14. A hydrocolloid nose patch for targeting the oily pores and slurping out the gunk in the zits around your nose and on your nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
15. An odor-eliminating spray so you can lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (or Subscribe & Save for $18.97/month).
16. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper if you've got pounds of produce in your fridge just waiting to be prepped for dinner and absolutely zero desire to spend more than five minutes chopping it all. No more tears because the recipe calls for diced onions!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
17. A cleaning gel to get rid of mold and buildup on your washing machine gasket (bet ya didn't even know you should be cleaning here). Let it sit for a few hours or overnight and then easily wipe it clean with a rag.
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel on the mold and left it sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
18. A pair of super absorbent period underwear that'll handle your business without leaving you feeling like you're wearing a wet diaper.
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! For more info, check out BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord's full Bambody period underwear review.
Promising review: "Very comfortable and incredibly absorbent compared to other brands I've tried. These are exactly what I needed! I don't want to have to think about my period every moment or worry about leaking. These give me such peace of mind. I don't use other products, just period underwear. I was so tired of everything else and even got sick of using cups. So I just wear these for my entire cycle. Heavier days I'm changing every five or so hours, but I'm talking really heavy. Regular days, I can go morning to evening. These are great for sleeping, too!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in women's sizes 4–13 and individually or in packs of three in various colors).