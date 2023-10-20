Sorry But If You Love *Average* Results, These Products Are Not For You

Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic.

Promising review: "I got diagnosed about a month ago with pregnancy-induced carpal tunnel. My doctors recommended getting wrist braces, which I did. They helped a little, but every night for the last month I have woken up 2–4 times each night in tears from the pain and numbness. I decided to purchase these to try along with my braces before seeing an orthopedic doctor for cortisone shots. When I first put them on I didn't think they were big enough, but once I got my swollen fingers into them they fit 'like a glove'! They give great compression and are not too binding at all. I knew right away I would still need my wrist braces over them to keep my wrists straight so I put these on and the braces on top before I went to bed last night. I am very pleased to say I slept through the entire night for the first time in at least a month! I have a feeling I will be using these gloves during the day at times at work as well. I love that they go almost all the way up my fingers but do leave my fingertips exposed so I can still do things while wearing them. If I could give these gloves 10 stars I would. I love them more than my pregnancy pillow I got!" —Jessica M

