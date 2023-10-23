13.

"After work activities being 'not mandatory but advised' or affecting your standing at work. I used to have a two hour commute, and at least once a month my bosses would have the whole team go out for a few hours (after an 8-hour shift starting at the crack of dawn where every minute of our day was accounted for). I just wanted to clock in and then go home because I was just mentally exhausted by the end of the day, but would always get the stink eye when I would politely decline the three hour detour for 'team building' with a team we couldn’t even socialize with since we were on the phone 8 hours a day."