They say there's no such thing as "free money," but it turns out many of us may be leaving money on the table in our day-to-day lives. Recently, u/redditor47522899432 wrote, "I’m aware that it is highly recommended to always contribute up to at least your employer’s match in your 401(k). Are there any lesser-known examples of actions people don't do that leave 'free' money on the table? Whether deals on items, points-related purchases — basically anything where there are financial rewards, but people, for the most part, overlook it."