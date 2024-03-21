15. "I love CVS Extracare Plus . I pay $48 once a year and every month, I get $10 of CVS bucks to spend there. So I paid $48, and I got $120 to spend. They only last for a month, but I always use them. I've never missed it. I put it in my calendar. I try to buy what is also on sale that month that I need or has a good coupon."

"I pretty much need something every month at CVS, so it works really well, and that stuff is very expensive. You also get free shipping over a certain amount and 20% off on CVS brand products. I feel like I make out like a bandit with this deal.

I used to try couponing, but it was too much work. This is the only thing I really do coupons for, but they are all digital and really easy right on the CVS app. If I don't make it in the store, I just buy it online and make sure to get the free shipping."

—u/featherdust11

