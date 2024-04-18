29 Everyday Things That People Say Are A Huge Waste Of Money

11.

"Alcohol. Yes, drinking with friends or getting laid is great! But as you get older, the hangovers get REAL bad, so all you're left with the next morning is a lot of wasted money, you feel like absolute crap, and you're miserable for most of the next day. And that's literally if you don't say or do anything really stupid. Also, there is a VERY weird culture and social pressure to drink, especially at dinner, baseball games, and dates. I wish I could take back all the money I spent on booze over the years and in my 20s most of all. I would have been so much better off in a lot of ways."