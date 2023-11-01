17. "Organize your stuff. Like, all your stuff, including long-term storage and things. If you are anything like me, you collect and never get rid of anything that still has a use, or might be useful in the future, and that CAN truly save you a lot of money…but only if you know you have it, and can find it when you need it."

"Same is true for your pantry, medicine cabinet, etc., etc. If you don’t know right now where everything you own is (or at least pretty close), you're likely to be thinking 'I need to buy that' when you don’t, or worse, looking forever, giving up, and thinking you must have gotten rid of 'it,' whatever it was, buying a new one…then stumbling across the old one shortly thereafter.

Take it from the woman with three air compressors and only two cars."

—u/ilanallama85

