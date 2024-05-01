7 Plans Trump Has For 2024 That Feel Straight Out Of "Black Mirror"

He told Time that he would rely on local law enforcement and would also deploy the National Guard to round up undocumented people in "Democratic-run cities" like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago that he believes are "getting worse than in other places." He went on to say he might even go as far as deploying the US military in these cities. "If I thought things were getting out of control, I would have no problem using the military, per se. We have to have safety in our country."

When asked about the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits using the military as civilian law enforcement, Trump responded, "Well, these aren’t civilians. These are people that aren't legally in our country."



According to the fact-check, that's absolutely not true. A civilian is anyone who's not in military service, regardless of their immigration status. Any civilian in the US is entitled to due process and equal protection under the law.