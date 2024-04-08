Here Are The Lies Trump Told About Abortion While Explaining His Stance On It

Trump clarified his stance on abortion by lying about it.

by Natasha Jokic

Donald Trump has finally clarified his position on abortion, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it is full of inaccuracies and lies.

So, I went through his video posted to the interestingly-named Truth Social to find out what the rapist running for president thinks about women's bodies:

Lie #1: "I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something all legal scholars, both sides, wanted and in fact demanded be ended: Roe v. Wade. They wanted it ended."

“Any claim that all legal scholars wanted Roe overturned is mind-numbingly false,” Rutgers Law School professor Kimberly Mutcherson told CNN on Monday, alongside several other legal scholars who had also opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In fact, it would be fair to say that legal scholars wanted Roe to be strengthened. 

Lie #2: "The Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month. The concept of having an abortion in the later months and even execution after birth — that's exactly what It is, the baby is born, the baby is executed after birth — is unacceptable, and almost everyone agrees with that."

The Republican jab that Democrats are in favor of killing babies after birth goes far beyond Trump. The thing is, late-term abortion is extremely rare and are likely to be due to severe birth defects or risk of death to the mother. “These are uniformly desired pregnancies, and the patients are generally grief-stricken to be ending the pregnancy," one clinic director told the Washington Post in 2022. 

As for executing a baby after it is born, i.e. murder, no Democrat has ever supported such a thing. 

Lie #3: "My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it, from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land."

Polls show that the majority of Americans have consistently voiced support for abortion over recent years. 

Lie #4: "At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or, in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what's right for your family and do what's right for yourself."

In the Talmud, abortion is considered a mitzvah if the pregnancy endangers the life or health of the pregnant person. Subsequently, some have argued that the banning of abortion violates Jewish religious freedom.  

Lie #5: "This 50-year battle over Roe v. Wade took it out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds, and votes of the people in each state."

In Texas, where abortion is totally banned, one 2022 poll found that only 15% of people wanted abortion never to be permitted. 

Truth: "Vote. So important to vote."