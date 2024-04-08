Here Are The Lies Trump Told About Abortion While Explaining His Stance On It

Donald Trump has finally clarified his position on abortion, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it is full of inaccuracies and lies.
So, I went through his video posted to the interestingly-named Truth Social to find out what the rapist running for president thinks about women's bodies:
Lie #1: "I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something all legal scholars, both sides, wanted and in fact demanded be ended: Roe v. Wade. They wanted it ended."
Lie #2: "The Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month. The concept of having an abortion in the later months and even execution after birth — that's exactly what It is, the baby is born, the baby is executed after birth — is unacceptable, and almost everyone agrees with that."
Lie #3: "My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it, from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land."
Lie #4: "At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or, in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what's right for your family and do what's right for yourself."
Lie #5: "This 50-year battle over Roe v. Wade took it out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds, and votes of the people in each state."