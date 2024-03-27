21.

"My ex's dad wanted a truck bed cover. He wasn't internet savvy, so he asked me to look into it. They don't make 'em for that truck, but I found a website that would do it custom for about $500. He said no, that's too much. So he went out and bought a $300 cover for another truck and $100 in paint and other materials. Tried to cut it and reshape it so it would fit, but he couldn't make it work. Scrapped that project and built another out of wood and some type of heavy-duty canvas. That one cost around $250, and he ended up scrapping it too, because it was way too heavy. All told, he spent almost $700 trying to save $500 and wound up with nothing to show for it."