5. "Any electronics or appliances. I feel like they should last a lifetime, or at least 40 years."

—u/keyaddition2light



"The appliances I bought five to seven years ago are already dead. I’ve stopped listening to Consumer Reports and star ratings and just go for basic appliances. At least I can try to fix basic. All the more advanced models involve too many electrical parts that I can’t figure out.

It grinds my gears that my parents were able to get 20 years out of most of their appliances and mine can’t even last a decade."

—u/ava_otto