"The Trad Wife Life Didn't Work Out": Everyone Needs To Hear This Woman's Viral Story

But now, Enitza says she has a very different take on traditional gender roles. "They get to go out and experience life, challenge themselves, interact with other adults and create things while we get to clean their toilets? In hindsight, I wish I could go back to that young girl I was and tell her all that I know now, allowing her to create a life she loved and one SHE dreamed up."

"I never really had the opportunity to dream up a life of my own. The path of motherhood and wife were handed to me at birth and now that I’ve lived that life, I’m starting over and trying to figure out who I would’ve been had I not been programmed in that way."

